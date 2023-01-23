Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring his mother in Fort Hall

FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured after they were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation early Saturday evening, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.

The fatal attack occurred around 5:51 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a Monday news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

The Tribes reported that the dogs — two Rottweilers and two mixed breed canines — lived at the home where the attack occurred while the victims lived in an RV behind the residence.

The owners of the dogs were not home at the time of the attack, the Tribes said. The owners of the dogs and the boy and his mother are all non-Tribal members, the Tribes said.

The boy went outside of the RV and when he did not return after a few minutes, his mother, Emily Islas, went looking for him and found him lying face down with the dogs mauling him in the front porch area of the home, according to a Monday article published by the Sho-Ban News .

Islas was seriously injured trying to fight off the dogs, at one point lying on top of her badly mauled son to protect him, the Sho-Ban News said.

After the attack, both the boy and Islas were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where the boy later died, Danner said.

The Fort Hall Criminal Investigation Division, Fort Hall Police, Fort Hall Fish and Game and the FBI were notified about the attack and are investigating, the Tribes said.

All four dogs were euthanized by authorities following the attack and the dogs’ owners were cited for 15 violations of the Tribes’ animal ordinance including vicious animal attack, rabies vaccination and over the limit of canine or feline pets, according to the Tribes.

The case will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for further review, the Tribes stated.

The Fort Hall Business Council would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family of the young boy who lost his life in this tragic incident, the Tribes said in their news release.

“We would like to ask the public to respect the privacy of the family at this time,” said Donna Thompson, vice chairperson of the Fort Hall Business Council.

The Fort Hall Business Council also thanked the responding emergency agencies for their quick response.

The Fort Hall Business Council reminded residents that dog owners on the reservation must comply with the Fort Hall animal control ordinance, copies of which are available at the administration office located in the Tribal Business Center in Fort Hall.

The name of the boy who died will not be released because he is under age 18, Danner said.

Authorities have not commented on Islas’ condition.

The official cause of the boy’s death will likely be traumatic injuries inflicted by a pack of dogs and the manner of death will likely be listed as accidental once Danner finishes the official death certificate, he said.

“This is a tragic situation for the family and my heart goes out to them,” Danner said. “To lose a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. This situation is very difficult to understand and my thoughts and prayers are with them in this tough time.”