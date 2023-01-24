ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
Jim Cramer picks his standout stocks in 4 bull market industries

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified as companies report quarterly financial results. "Now that we are already one-fifth of the way through earnings season, we can start identifying the winners and losers," he said, adding, "We have some legitimate, sizable bull markets going on here, and they show no signs of letting up. And I want you in them."
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
Adani shares plunge further as it weighs legal action against short seller firm

Adani Group companies' stock prices continued to drop for a second consecutive trading session after short seller firm Hindenburg announced its short position in the conglomerate's firms. Hindenburg doubled down on its initial stance, emphasizing that Adani has not answered any of the questions raised in its claims and suggests...
Nasdaq closes slightly lower for a second day as earnings season rolls on

The Nasdaq closed lower Wednesday for a second day as investors studied the latest batch of corporate earnings, and assessed how the largest companies are faring amid rising rates and mounting recession fears. The tech-heavy index dipped 0.18% to close at 11,313.36, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.02% to settle...
Tuesday, Jan. 24th, 2023: Cramer says take advantage of moves in these 3 stocks

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they are seeing some buying opportunities in the market despite the S&P Oscillator showing overbought conditions. Jim breaks down several portfolio stocks he thinks Investing Club members, especially new ones, can take advantage of right now. He also gives his insight after two conflicting analyst calls hit one particular holding.
Stocks rise on Friday, major averages head for winning week

Stocks rose Friday, and all the major averages headed for a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in market-darling Tesla. The S&P 500 inched 0.16% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average last up 84 points, or 0.25%. All the major...
10-year Treasury yield tops 3.52% as data watched by the Fed shows inflation increase

Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. The core personal consumption price expenditures index rose by 4.4% from a year ago in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That was in line with economists' consensus estimate from Dow Jones. Including food and energy costs, inflation was up 5% on an annual basis.
IBM beats on top line, profits in margin

CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on IBM's earnings. Hightower's Stephanie Link and Ritholtz's Josh Brown react to the report.
Intel stock tumbles over 10% after brutal results

Intel shares fell over 10%, after the company reported dismal quarterly and full-year 2022 results. One analyst said there were "no words" to describe the collapse of Intel, which has suffered as consumer demand for PCs has slackened overall. The company posted a 32% year-over-year decline in revenue and a...
Key Fed inflation measure eased in December while consumer spending also declined

Consumers spent less in December even as an inflation measure considered key by the Federal Reserve showed the pace of price increases easing, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy increased 4.4% from a year ago, down from the 4.7% reading in November and in...
Another Covid surge in China is the global supply chain's biggest fear, but it may be overstated

Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal back MIT spinout trying to green the $1.6 trillion steel industry

The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
