Journal Review
Jerry Joseph Hocking
On Friday, Jan, 20, 2023, Jerry Joseph Hocking, beloved dad, grandpa and brother, passed away at Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation in the presence of his daughters and grandchildren, while surrounded by family and friends. He was 72 years old, born Nov. 26, 1950, to Joseph J. and Violet M. (Surber) Hocking in Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
Jack E. Booher
Jack E. Booher of Martinsville, formerly of Darlington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville. He was 81. Born Nov. 6, 1941, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of John E. Booher and Glydas Pitts Booher. He graduated from Darlington High School. He was a farmer and rancher who worked for several ranchers in several different areas.
Journal Review
Phyllis D. Hadler
Phyllis D. Hadler, 73, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 23, 1949, at Salem, Illinois, to Lawrence and Hazel Irene (Sands) Metcalf. Phyllis worked at World Color/Crossroads Press in Effingham, retiring after 25 years. She...
Journal Review
Richard ‘Dick’ Haffner
Richard “Dick” Haffner, 85, of Noblesville passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 15, 1938, at Crawfordsville, to the late Donald and Crystal (Moffitt) Haffner. Dick was the oldest of seven kids, graduating from New Ross...
Journal Review
Charleigh Téa Cope
Charleigh Téa Cope, a daughter, was born at 3:22 a.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, to Blake and Hailey (Jones) Cope, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Treycin, Gavin, Everleigh and Sullivan Cope.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 27, 2023
• Theft in the 500 block of Indian Springs Road — 12:03 a.m. • Property damage crash at 110 W. South Blvd. — 6:52 a.m. • Property damage crash at 801 S. Washington St. — 9:45 a.m. • Theft at in the 1600 block of South U.S....
Journal Review
Group has big plans in the works
The annual meeting of Crawfordsville Main Street members was conducted earlier this week at the Masonic Cornerstone, with refreshments provided by Maxine’s on Green. President Steve McLaughlin opened the meeting by welcoming guests and presenting the 2022 meeting minutes and financial report to members for a vote. The 2023 CMS board roster was announced with all 2022 members remaining except Karen Thada, who retired from the board at the end of the year. Thada’s dedication to the organization was recognized. Casey Hockersmith replaces Thada. Hockersmith introduced herself to the members.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Journal Review
Preserving History
For 125 years the local Dorothy Q Chapter NSDAR has upheld the ideals of patriotism, historical preservation and historical education in Montgomery County. On Saturday, the local DAR Society celebrated with an open house tea at the Elston Historical Home. The 125th anniversary committee was comprised of Regent Michelle Borden,...
Journal Review
F.C. Tucker posts December listing, sales leaders
F.C. Tucker West Central announced agent Katie Viers was the December listing leader for F.C. Tucker West Central. She led the way listing two homes with $356,900 in listing volume. Viers also was the November sales leader. She helped two buyers find their dream home and sold $526,000 in volume...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
Journal Review
C’ville man dies in morning crash
A single-vehicle crash Thursday claimed the life of a Crawfordsville man. Just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound...
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
Journal Review
1-24 Roundup: CHS GBB and Swim teams secure wins
Hitting the road for the final week of the regular season on Tuesday, Crawfordsville girls basketball took on the North Vermillion Falcons. Looking for a bounce back win, Crawfordsville got exactly that as they picked up a 56-43 win. The Athenians got a career-high 22 points from Riley Gardner while...
Journal Review
Letter: All should pay for coffee
There are many unwritten rules in society, but one particular rule really gets under my skin. In Crawfordsville, citizens, blue collar workers and white collar workers, pay for coffee at convenience stores but law enforcement does not. I understand that, for the most part, this isn’t a reflection on our...
Journal Review
IUK students recognized for academics
KOKOMO — In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Journal Review
Williamson completes Trine degree
ANGOLA — Lily Williamson of Colfax completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Fall 2022 semester. Williamson earned a degree in Golf Management at Trine.
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
