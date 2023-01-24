ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 64

Donna Owsiak Derivan
3d ago

Drugs and the crime it creates. Retaliatory in nature - innocent pay the price unfortunately. Guns aren’t the problem - greed and lawlessness have created this

Reply
18
NickM
2d ago

Bidens America. Everything is out of control, including crime, because of soft on crime democrats. Reap what you sow. Expect things to only get worse🤷‍♂️

Reply
24
Usrfrtmrw
2d ago

Keep bringing in those illegals and drug traffickers Newsome, you’re doing a great job 👍

Reply(10)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Mass Shooter Reveals Motive for Half Moon Bay Killings

The shooter responsible for the deaths of seven people in Half Moon Bay, a small town just south of San Francisco, has revealed his motive for the killings in his first interview from the San Mateo County Jail. Speaking with NBC’s Janelle Wang in Mandarin, Chunli Zhao, who doesn’t speak English, admitted he carried out the shootings because he was frustrated after enduring years of bullying and long hours at the farm he later scarred with gunfire. He worked from the early morning until sometimes 9 p.m. at night, and despite being paid for it, his complaints were ignored by...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Harper's Bazaar

California’s Recent Mass Shootings Prove Gun Control Is Just the Beginning

Chun-Yen Chen was just waking up on Sunday morning when she received a panicked phone call from her son. "He said he saw the breaking news and wanted to know if I was at the party and if I was okay," she recalls. The party in question was last Saturday night's Lunar New Year celebration at the nearby Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring nine more in what would become the first of two mass shootings in just one week in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

19 dead in 3 Calif. mass shootings

CALIFORNIA—Nineteen people were shot and killed in three separate mass shootings in California in three days. On Monday around 2:20pm four people were killed at the Mountain Mushroom Co. on Highway 92 in the surf-side city of Half Moon Bay. A short while later the suspect, identified by Half Moon Bay Police as Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay, killed three more people a short distance away at a farm nearby on Highway 1.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
Deadline

New CA Shooting: 7 People Injured, 1 Killed During Music Video Shoot In Oakland

In what amounts to the third mass shooting in California in as many days, seven people were wounded and one killed during what local news reports characterized as a music video shoot on and Oakland street last night. It happened at a Valero gas station where, apparently, there was some sort of production taking place. The Oakland Police Department reported “a shooting between several individuals” when they arrived on the scene just after 6 p.m. last night. They found multiple shell casings, but none of the victims were on site , according to Oakland Police Department Officer Kim Armstead. “Shortly...
OAKLAND, CA
norfolkneradio.com

California man extradited back to face sentencing

STANTON - A California man was extradited back to Stanton County to face sentencing on felony drug charges. Back in 2021, sheriffs arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis Sr. of Lodi, California, after stopping him near Pilger. During the stop, they found Blekis Sr. to be under the influence and also in possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
CBS LA

Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree

HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking

SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them.  She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
BBC

Half Moon Bay: Seven dead in another California mass shooting

The US state of California is reeling from its third mass shooting in eight days after a man shot dead seven former co-workers south of San Francisco. The attacks took place in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay. The victims were all Chinese-American farm workers. Suspect Zhao Chunli, 67,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS News

CBS News

594K+
Followers
79K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy