Read full article on original website
Donna Owsiak Derivan
3d ago
Drugs and the crime it creates. Retaliatory in nature - innocent pay the price unfortunately. Guns aren’t the problem - greed and lawlessness have created this
Reply
18
NickM
2d ago
Bidens America. Everything is out of control, including crime, because of soft on crime democrats. Reap what you sow. Expect things to only get worse🤷♂️
Reply
24
Usrfrtmrw
2d ago
Keep bringing in those illegals and drug traffickers Newsome, you’re doing a great job 👍
Reply(10)
21
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
Mass Shooter Reveals Motive for Half Moon Bay Killings
The shooter responsible for the deaths of seven people in Half Moon Bay, a small town just south of San Francisco, has revealed his motive for the killings in his first interview from the San Mateo County Jail. Speaking with NBC’s Janelle Wang in Mandarin, Chunli Zhao, who doesn’t speak English, admitted he carried out the shootings because he was frustrated after enduring years of bullying and long hours at the farm he later scarred with gunfire. He worked from the early morning until sometimes 9 p.m. at night, and despite being paid for it, his complaints were ignored by...
walls102.com
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
Harper's Bazaar
California’s Recent Mass Shootings Prove Gun Control Is Just the Beginning
Chun-Yen Chen was just waking up on Sunday morning when she received a panicked phone call from her son. "He said he saw the breaking news and wanted to know if I was at the party and if I was okay," she recalls. The party in question was last Saturday night's Lunar New Year celebration at the nearby Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring nine more in what would become the first of two mass shootings in just one week in the state.
SFist
Monday Shootout In Oakland Took Place During Music Video Shoot, Appears Gang Related
Because it occurred in such close succession with two mass shootings in California, a shooting incident in Oakland Monday night in which one person died and four others were injured by gunfire is being talked about in the media as a third mass shooting, but the evidence points to something different, like shootout involving multiple guns.
pajaronian.com
19 dead in 3 Calif. mass shootings
CALIFORNIA—Nineteen people were shot and killed in three separate mass shootings in California in three days. On Monday around 2:20pm four people were killed at the Mountain Mushroom Co. on Highway 92 in the surf-side city of Half Moon Bay. A short while later the suspect, identified by Half Moon Bay Police as Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay, killed three more people a short distance away at a farm nearby on Highway 1.
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
'Tragedy upon tragedy': 44 hours. 3 mass shootings. 19 dead
Forty-four hours in America. Three mass shootings. Nineteen lives wiped out. All in California.
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: All 7 victims, 1 survivor have been identified
Here are the names of all seven victims killed in the tragic mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay.
Half Moon Bay, California deadly farm shootings: Who is suspect Chunli Zhao?
Half Moon Bay, California shooting suspect Chunli Zhao reportedly worked at one of the two mushroom farms where he allegedly murdered seven people - and wounded an eighth victim.
Oakland police fear deadly music video shooting could fuel more bloodshed
Multiple shooters opened fire on dozens of people recording a music video in a deadly Northern California gang attack that Oakland police fear will spark retaliatory bloodshed, authorities said Tuesday. The latest mass shooting happened in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. PT Monday as bullets...
Court Records Reveal Chilling Details About Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect
"Mr. Zhao said to me, today I am going to kill you.…He then took a pillow and started to cover my face and suffocate me," said a former roommate of the suspect.
New CA Shooting: 7 People Injured, 1 Killed During Music Video Shoot In Oakland
In what amounts to the third mass shooting in California in as many days, seven people were wounded and one killed during what local news reports characterized as a music video shoot on and Oakland street last night. It happened at a Valero gas station where, apparently, there was some sort of production taking place. The Oakland Police Department reported “a shooting between several individuals” when they arrived on the scene just after 6 p.m. last night. They found multiple shell casings, but none of the victims were on site , according to Oakland Police Department Officer Kim Armstead. “Shortly...
norfolkneradio.com
California man extradited back to face sentencing
STANTON - A California man was extradited back to Stanton County to face sentencing on felony drug charges. Back in 2021, sheriffs arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis Sr. of Lodi, California, after stopping him near Pilger. During the stop, they found Blekis Sr. to be under the influence and also in possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine.
Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree
HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking
SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them. She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
Deadly Oakland shooting occurred during filming of a music video, police say
The shooting occurred while 40 or 50 people were gathered to film a music video, according to multiple media reports.
BBC
Half Moon Bay: Seven dead in another California mass shooting
The US state of California is reeling from its third mass shooting in eight days after a man shot dead seven former co-workers south of San Francisco. The attacks took place in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay. The victims were all Chinese-American farm workers. Suspect Zhao Chunli, 67,...
CBS News
594K+
Followers
79K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.https://www.cbsnews.com/
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 64