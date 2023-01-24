Read full article on original website
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes expect a challenge against Ivy League foe PrincetonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s Clark brings increased exposure to women’s basketball
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark is not only bringing attention to the Hawkeye program but to women’s basketball in general. The front runner for National Player of the Year is third in scoring in the country and second in assists. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says Clark is receiving “rock star” status even for road games.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa
Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
WILX-TV
Staudt on Sports: Iowa comes to the Breslin, East Lansing basketball game postponed
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes Tim’s thoughts on Iowa facing MSU tonight while #1-ranked Purdue travels to Michigan, head coaches and assistants on the move in the NFL, and an update on tonight’s Okemos-East Lansing game. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
Fran McCaffery Announces Update On His Son, Patrick
It's been several weeks since Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery took his mental health pause from playing for Hawkeyes. Ahead of tonight's game against Michigan State, his father had an update on his status. Speaking to the media, Fran McCaffery said that Patrick has been practicing and is doing ...
Grant Leeper Talks Iowa Football Offer
Indiana Tight End Officially Visiting Hawkeyes During Weekend
Why Jerome Tang was surprisingly upbeat following Kansas State’s loss at Iowa State
Jerome Tang wasn’t disappointed about Kansas State’s narrow loss against Iowa State on Tuesday night. Here’s why
KCRG.com
Kenyon Murray is perhaps the busiest dad - and coach - in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeye great Kenyon Murray is a busy man with several jobs. In addition to coaching his daughter McKenna at Prairie High School, he has three other sons, including his basketball star twins. Kris, slightly older, plays for the Hawkeyes while Keegan is in the...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Omaha Biliew announced as McDonald’s All-American
Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew has been announced as a McDonald’s All-American and will play in this year’s All-American game. The prospect is a staple of Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, set to join the Cyclones for the 2023-24 season.
kwayradio.com
Another Big Win for Cyclones
Tuesday night in men’s basketball 12th ranked Iowa State beat 5th ranked Kansas State. It was the Cyclones 3rd win over a top-10 team this season.
Iowa City High Alleges Ref Made Racist Statement Towards Coach
A boy's basketball game on Monday night had an ugly ending, with an on-court altercation and allegations of racially charged comments coming from one of the referees. The high school game between Fairfield and Iowa City High on Monday night in Fairfield was contentious, to say the least. At one point during the second half of the contest, City High coach Brennan Swayzer was ejected from the game after the alleged comment from a ref, according to the Gazette. City High Principal John Bacon and Iowa City Schools Superintendent Matt Denger sent an email to staff, students, and families at the school Tuesday. It was also shared with the Gazette.
KCRG.com
Kenyon Murray coaching his daughter McKenna at Prairie
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie junior McKenna Murray has a new coach this year: her father, Kenyon. “My dad and I looked each other from across the room and he gave me a little nod,” McKenna said. “I was like yeah let’s do it.”. Kenyon Murray...
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Liljedahl Farms receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony this week at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. Owned and operated by Dennis and Diane Liljedahl, along with their son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family farm located near Essex in Page County.
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
KCRG.com
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
KCRG.com
Financial boycott bill introduced into legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill introduced in the legislature says the state would no longer do business with companies that financially boycott specific industries: gun shops, fossil fuels, agriculture, and timber. Financial institutions often implement an environmental, social, and governance investment model to screen companies before investing, also...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
