Columbus, OH

Radio Iowa

Iowa’s Clark brings increased exposure to women’s basketball

Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark is not only bringing attention to the Hawkeye program but to women’s basketball in general. The front runner for National Player of the Year is third in scoring in the country and second in assists. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says Clark is receiving “rock star” status even for road games.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa

Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Fran McCaffery Announces Update On His Son, Patrick

It's been several weeks since Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery took his mental health pause from playing for Hawkeyes. Ahead of tonight's game against Michigan State, his father had an update on his status. Speaking to the media, Fran McCaffery said that Patrick has been practicing and is doing ...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Kenyon Murray is perhaps the busiest dad - and coach - in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeye great Kenyon Murray is a busy man with several jobs. In addition to coaching his daughter McKenna at Prairie High School, he has three other sons, including his basketball star twins. Kris, slightly older, plays for the Hawkeyes while Keegan is in the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Omaha Biliew announced as McDonald’s All-American

Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew has been announced as a McDonald’s All-American and will play in this year’s All-American game. The prospect is a staple of Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, set to join the Cyclones for the 2023-24 season.
AMES, IA
kwayradio.com

Another Big Win for Cyclones

Tuesday night in men’s basketball 12th ranked Iowa State beat 5th ranked Kansas State. It was the Cyclones 3rd win over a top-10 team this season.
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City High Alleges Ref Made Racist Statement Towards Coach

A boy's basketball game on Monday night had an ugly ending, with an on-court altercation and allegations of racially charged comments coming from one of the referees. The high school game between Fairfield and Iowa City High on Monday night in Fairfield was contentious, to say the least. At one point during the second half of the contest, City High coach Brennan Swayzer was ejected from the game after the alleged comment from a ref, according to the Gazette. City High Principal John Bacon and Iowa City Schools Superintendent Matt Denger sent an email to staff, students, and families at the school Tuesday. It was also shared with the Gazette.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Kenyon Murray coaching his daughter McKenna at Prairie

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie junior McKenna Murray has a new coach this year: her father, Kenyon. “My dad and I looked each other from across the room and he gave me a little nod,” McKenna said. “I was like yeah let’s do it.”. Kenyon Murray...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
nationalhogfarmer.com

Liljedahl Farms receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony this week at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. Owned and operated by Dennis and Diane Liljedahl, along with their son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family farm located near Essex in Page County.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Financial boycott bill introduced into legislature

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill introduced in the legislature says the state would no longer do business with companies that financially boycott specific industries: gun shops, fossil fuels, agriculture, and timber. Financial institutions often implement an environmental, social, and governance investment model to screen companies before investing, also...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, IA

