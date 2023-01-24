ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Police Chase: Suspect leading CHP on chase through LA, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES - A two-county police chase is underway in Orange County Thursday evening. SkyFOX is over the scene as the suspect is leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase along the Pacific Coast Highway. Prior to driving through Newport Beach along the PCH, the suspect drove through parts of Long Beach before ending up in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Brandon Tsay, hero civilian who disarmed Monterey Park shooter, gets call from President Biden

LOS ANGELES - Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old man who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect, got a special call from President Joe Biden Thursday. Tsay confronted 72-year-old gunman Huu Can Tran after Tran walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra Saturday night. Surveillance video shows the two wrestling over Tran's gun. Within a minute or two, Tsay was able to successfully disarm Tran. The suspect then walks away as Tsay grabs his phone to call for help.
ALHAMBRA, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy fatally shoots man in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead following a shooting that involved deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Maywood Thursday morning, officials said. The shooting occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, located near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Randolph Street.
MAYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

2023 homeless count begins in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year's count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Santa Monica crash ends in shooting; 2 arrested

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Two men were arrested Tuesday after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. Santa Monica police officers were flagged down by people saying shots had been fired near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m. Officers then found two cars - a van and SUV - that had been involved in a collision.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Covina man arrested for fatal 2022 Pasadena shooting

PASADENA, Calif. - A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal and alleged gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his Pasadena home by local police and the U.S. Marshal's Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, officials said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

3 dead, 8 others hurt in crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A deadly 2-car wreck is under investigation in Orange County late Wednesday night. According to the Placentia Police Department, the crash happened along Orangethorpe Avenue in Placentia around 8:45 p.m. The crash left three people dead – two adults and a child – and eight others hurt.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA Supervisors ban County departments from auctioning off old guns, ammo

LA Supervisors ban County departments from auctioning off old guns, ammo. As the community grieves the deaths of 11 people murdered in the Monterey Park mass shooting, news broke this week that the Los Angeles County Probation Department had sold outdated and surplus firearms and ammunition through an online auction in the past, sparking outrage.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy