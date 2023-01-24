Read full article on original website
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
foxla.com
Police Chase: Suspect leading CHP on chase through LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - A two-county police chase is underway in Orange County Thursday evening. SkyFOX is over the scene as the suspect is leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase along the Pacific Coast Highway. Prior to driving through Newport Beach along the PCH, the suspect drove through parts of Long Beach before ending up in Orange County.
foxla.com
Brandon Tsay, hero civilian who disarmed Monterey Park shooter, gets call from President Biden
LOS ANGELES - Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old man who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect, got a special call from President Joe Biden Thursday. Tsay confronted 72-year-old gunman Huu Can Tran after Tran walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra Saturday night. Surveillance video shows the two wrestling over Tran's gun. Within a minute or two, Tsay was able to successfully disarm Tran. The suspect then walks away as Tsay grabs his phone to call for help.
foxla.com
Community deals with aftermath of Monterey Park shooting
The Monterey Park community and beyond continue to mourn the eleven lives taken too soon. FOX 11's Christina Pascucci is live with more.
foxla.com
Remembering the victims of the Monterey Park shooting
All eleven people killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting have been identified. Community members, friends and the city is now honoring and remembering the lives lost.
foxla.com
Family expecting to receive body of OC public defender who died in Mexico
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The family of an Orange County deputy public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his first wedding anniversary was expecting to receive the body Thursday so further forensic examination can be done to confirm a cause of death. Officials in Mexico have indicated 33-year-old Elliot...
foxla.com
Exclusive: New details emerge about Monterey Park shooter
Monterey Park PD confirmed a motorcycle found near the crime scene belonged to Huu Can Tran. Investigators said it was his backup getaway vehicle.
foxla.com
Vigil underway for OC public defender found dead in Mexico
The family of Elliot Blair are searching for answers after the 33-year-old was found died in Mexico while on a trip with his wife. The community in Orange County gathered Thursday night for a vigil.
foxla.com
Suspect in South LA hit-and-run crash that killed 2 brothers arrested
LOS ANGELES - An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles earlier this month that claimed the lives of two brothers and injured their mother and sister, according to police. The suspect, 31-year-old Taylor Lee Harris, was arrested Jan. 20 in Desert...
foxla.com
LASD deputy fatally shoots man in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead following a shooting that involved deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Maywood Thursday morning, officials said. The shooting occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, located near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Randolph Street.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Police chase suspect narrowly dodges CHP's PIT maneuver, briefly extends pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A two-county police chase finally comes to an end in Orange County, but not before the suspect left a trail of danger that included multiple sideswiping, speeding, and scaring other drivers by traveling the wrong way. SkyFOX was over the scene in Costa Mesa after multiple California...
foxla.com
California Dept. of Justice investigating fatal LASD shooting in Altadena
LOS ANGELES - The California Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it's investigating the death of a man at the hands of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Altadena area of Los Angeles over the weekend. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El...
foxla.com
Apartment in LA's Westlake neighborhood completely on fire; 1 in custody
LOS ANGELES - Crews contained a massive fire in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. SkyFOX was over the fire scene in the 2800 block of West 7th Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the fire. Dramatic SkyFOX footage caught the moments where the...
foxla.com
Homeless count underway in San Bernardino
The annual homeless Point-in-Time Count (PITC) is happening Thursday in San Bernardino. FOX 11's Cristy Fajardo is live with more.
foxla.com
2023 homeless count begins in Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year's count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles...
foxla.com
Lunar New Year shooting: VP Kamala Harris meets with families of victims in Monterey Park mass shooting
LOS ANGELES - Vice President Kamala Harris was in Monterey Park, California Wednesday night following a mass shooting that claimed 11 lives at a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday. Her plane landed at LAX around 4 p.m., where she met with Mayor Karen Bass, Sheriff Robert Luna, and members of...
foxla.com
Santa Monica crash ends in shooting; 2 arrested
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Two men were arrested Tuesday after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. Santa Monica police officers were flagged down by people saying shots had been fired near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m. Officers then found two cars - a van and SUV - that had been involved in a collision.
foxla.com
LA County probation office accused of selling weapons in online auction
The LA County probation department is accused of selling semi-automatic pistols in an online auction. The current administration says they had no idea these auctions were taking place and do not want them to continue.
foxla.com
Covina man arrested for fatal 2022 Pasadena shooting
PASADENA, Calif. - A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal and alleged gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his Pasadena home by local police and the U.S. Marshal's Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, officials said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
foxla.com
3 dead, 8 others hurt in crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A deadly 2-car wreck is under investigation in Orange County late Wednesday night. According to the Placentia Police Department, the crash happened along Orangethorpe Avenue in Placentia around 8:45 p.m. The crash left three people dead – two adults and a child – and eight others hurt.
foxla.com
LA Supervisors ban County departments from auctioning off old guns, ammo
LA Supervisors ban County departments from auctioning off old guns, ammo. As the community grieves the deaths of 11 people murdered in the Monterey Park mass shooting, news broke this week that the Los Angeles County Probation Department had sold outdated and surplus firearms and ammunition through an online auction in the past, sparking outrage.
