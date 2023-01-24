LOS ANGELES - Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old man who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect, got a special call from President Joe Biden Thursday. Tsay confronted 72-year-old gunman Huu Can Tran after Tran walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra Saturday night. Surveillance video shows the two wrestling over Tran's gun. Within a minute or two, Tsay was able to successfully disarm Tran. The suspect then walks away as Tsay grabs his phone to call for help.

ALHAMBRA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO