Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Watch New Bedford’s Landmark ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Come Down in Implosion
NEW BEDFORD — Three...two...one...liftoff! Or, more accurately, crashdown?. That's what New Bedford residents saw on the waterfront on Friday morning, as the city's landmark 'cigarette' smokestack came down in a scheduled implosion. Mayor Jon Mitchell posted a video of the well-known tower falling as part of the demolition of...
Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road
I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Whitman, Massachusetts, Police Compliment Hilarious License Plate
Police departments around the country haven't always been on the best of terms with citizens for the last handful of years. It's truly been a wild ride and what the media tosses out to the public most is all the negativity (for any topic, really.) Which makes any police officer...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill
New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
Bristol County Sheriff Rounding Up Support For New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux plans to host state lawmakers and local politicians at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Friday as he tries to secure their buy-in for his proposal to close the much-maligned facility and move the people incarcerated there to a retrofitted building on the Bristol County House of Correction campus.
Report: RI, MA get ‘F’ for tobacco prevention funding
Rhode Island also received a D for flavored tobacco products, while Massachusetts got an A for ending their sale.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
Five Massachusetts Celebrities Who Had Regular Jobs Prior to Making it Big
It's no secret that Massachusetts is the birthplace of many famous people. Celebrities that we see on television, billboards, magazines, newspapers, and the internet were either born in Massachusetts, have a current residence here in the Bay State, or lived in Massachusetts at one time. The List of Celebrities Born...
A lawsuit could force the state to help thousands of people with disabilities find housing
After being hospitalized from several medical challenges, John Simmons arrived at a nursing home in Everett for what he expected to be a short stay. Three years later, he’s still there. Simmons, who uses a wheelchair and relies on portable oxygen to help him breathe, could live on his own. But like many people with disabilities in Massachusetts, he’s stuck in a nursing home because he can’t find an affordable place where he can live.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
