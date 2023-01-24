Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD: Proposed STEAM charter school has 'critical deficiencies'
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors held a public hearing Thursday night on a proposed charter school. Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School is proposed for 2268 S. 12th St. STEAM is the name for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — a play on the established STEM acronym. The school is seeking a five-year charter, anticipating 300 students for its first year for the 2023-24 school year and 600 students by the final year in 2027-28.
sanatogapost.com
Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard
KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem, Northampton superintendents push back against state audit, say data does not support tax insinuations
Pennsylvania's auditor general threw some jabs at two Lehigh Valley school districts and others on Wednesday, with a report claiming financial maneuvers and routine use of a tactic that allows districts to raise taxes above a state limit. Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise taxes; 2 local superintendents dispute report
Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Wednesday that some school districts across Pennsylvania have shifted funds around in a bid to raise taxes. He also said districts have sought waivers from limits on tax increases as a regular budget tactic. The Bethlehem Area School District was one of 12 districts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. Police investigate after pair of banks targeted
EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Palmer Township, Northampton County say thieves targeted a pair of banks at the same time, less than two miles apart. One of the suspects has been caught thanks to a Good Samaritan who helped track him down. Police were called to the TD Bank on...
thevalleyledger.com
Russell Giordano to Retire from Bethlehem Area School District
Bethlehem, PA – January 23, 2023 The Board of School Directors approved the retirement of Russell Giordano, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Bethlehem Area School District, at their Board Meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023. Mr. Giordano has served in his role of Chief Human Resources Officer with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
Easton Area School District looks for help from consultant to get buses running on time
The Easton Area School District hired a consultant Tuesday to help get its late school buses running on time. The district has had trouble recruiting and retaining bus drivers all year, according to school board President Meg Sayago. The few drivers available must make double runs, which means students often get home late.
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
Suspected drug dealer prayed during 100+ mph chase with Pa. police, passenger says
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 chase started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents confront, scare off intruders in Salisbury Township home, police say
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a home invasion in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, not far from I-78 and the Allentown city line. Three unidentified people forcibly broke in through the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Porfirio resigns from Wyoming Area School Board
EXETER — Paul Porfirio has resigned from the Wyoming Area School Board, and the board plans to appoint someone to fill the vacant board seat at a meeting on. Interested district residents have until 3 p.m. Feb. 1 to apply for the position, board President Lara Best said during Tuesday’s board meeting. Porfirio did not attend, and solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said Porfirio resigned for health reasons.
WFMZ-TV Online
Search continues for missing Lehigh University student
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The search continues for a missing Lehigh University student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey, was last seen Friday, Jan. 20, school officials said on Saturday. In an update to students and staff Wednesday, Lehigh said police are following up on leads and tips,...
Adult arrested after enrolling as student at N.J. high school, superintendent says
A woman was arrested last week after district officials discovered that she had filed false documents to enroll as a student at New Brunswick High School. New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson made the announcement Tuesday night during a board of education meeting. A video of the meeting was shared on Twitter by reporter Charlie Kratovil from New Brunswick Today.
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks
It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
Police Standoff Ends Peacefully In Allentown
Authorities in Allentown responded to the barricaded home of a man experiencing a mental health crisis on Tuesday, Jan. 24, city police said in a release. It began around noon, when a Pennsylvania Constable was at a home on the 800 block of North Halstead Street to "perform an official action involving a male resident" on the property, Allentown police said. They did not detail or describe the "official action."
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
lehighvalleynews.com
State audit says Bethlehem schools used budget tactics to raise taxes
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s auditor general released an audit Wednesday that questioned 12 school districts’ raising of property taxes, including the Bethlehem Area School District. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said that while the school district was in compliance with the law, he accused the board of misleading...
