Bethlehem, PA

ASD: Proposed STEAM charter school has 'critical deficiencies'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors held a public hearing Thursday night on a proposed charter school. Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School is proposed for 2268 S. 12th St. STEAM is the name for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — a play on the established STEM acronym. The school is seeking a five-year charter, anticipating 300 students for its first year for the 2023-24 school year and 600 students by the final year in 2027-28.
Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard

KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
Russell Giordano to Retire from Bethlehem Area School District

Bethlehem, PA – January 23, 2023 The Board of School Directors approved the retirement of Russell Giordano, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Bethlehem Area School District, at their Board Meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023. Mr. Giordano has served in his role of Chief Human Resources Officer with...
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
Porfirio resigns from Wyoming Area School Board

EXETER — Paul Porfirio has resigned from the Wyoming Area School Board, and the board plans to appoint someone to fill the vacant board seat at a meeting on. Interested district residents have until 3 p.m. Feb. 1 to apply for the position, board President Lara Best said during Tuesday’s board meeting. Porfirio did not attend, and solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said Porfirio resigned for health reasons.
Search continues for missing Lehigh University student

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The search continues for a missing Lehigh University student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey, was last seen Friday, Jan. 20, school officials said on Saturday. In an update to students and staff Wednesday, Lehigh said police are following up on leads and tips,...
Adult arrested after enrolling as student at N.J. high school, superintendent says

A woman was arrested last week after district officials discovered that she had filed false documents to enroll as a student at New Brunswick High School. New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson made the announcement Tuesday night during a board of education meeting. A video of the meeting was shared on Twitter by reporter Charlie Kratovil from New Brunswick Today.
Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks

It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
Police Standoff Ends Peacefully In Allentown

Authorities in Allentown responded to the barricaded home of a man experiencing a mental health crisis on Tuesday, Jan. 24, city police said in a release. It began around noon, when a Pennsylvania Constable was at a home on the 800 block of North Halstead Street to "perform an official action involving a male resident" on the property, Allentown police said. They did not detail or describe the "official action."
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash

NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
State audit says Bethlehem schools used budget tactics to raise taxes

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s auditor general released an audit Wednesday that questioned 12 school districts’ raising of property taxes, including the Bethlehem Area School District. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said that while the school district was in compliance with the law, he accused the board of misleading...
