Authorities in Allentown responded to the barricaded home of a man experiencing a mental health crisis on Tuesday, Jan. 24, city police said in a release. It began around noon, when a Pennsylvania Constable was at a home on the 800 block of North Halstead Street to "perform an official action involving a male resident" on the property, Allentown police said. They did not detail or describe the "official action."

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO