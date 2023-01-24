Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill
New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Gov. Sununu slams Biden over classified documents mess: 'Disorganized slob' who's not leading by example
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu reacted to the FBI finding more classified documents at Biden's home and discussed a possible 2024 presidential run.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light
A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
US arrests three in Iran-backed plot to assassinate dissident journalist Alinejad
The US Justice Department announced Friday the arrests of three people who allegedly undertook a Tehran-backed plot to assassinate dissident Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad. In a tweet Friday Alinejad said she just learned "that the 3 men hired by the Iranian regime to kill me on US soil have been indicted."
US bans two Serbian ex-lawmakers wanted for Hague witness tampering
The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to two Serbian ultra-nationalist former members of parliament wanted by a UN court for witness tampering in a trial over crimes against humanity. "The United States continues to stand with all Serbians in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Paul Pelosi attack: Court releases police video of hammer attack against Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband
A California court has released the police body camera video of the violent hammer attack on the husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Several news outlets, including KNTV, shared the video. The video of the attack is graphic, contains profanity, and may be too intense for some viewers.
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men as part of an Iran-backed plot to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of the...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3