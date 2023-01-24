ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
FUN 107

New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill

New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
AFP

US arrests three in Iran-backed plot to assassinate dissident journalist Alinejad

The US Justice Department announced Friday the arrests of three people who allegedly undertook a Tehran-backed plot to assassinate dissident Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad.  In a tweet Friday Alinejad said she just learned "that the 3 men hired by the Iranian regime to kill me on US soil have been indicted."
AFP

US bans two Serbian ex-lawmakers wanted for Hague witness tampering

The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to two Serbian ultra-nationalist former members of parliament wanted by a UN court for witness tampering in a trial over crimes against humanity. "The United States continues to stand with all Serbians in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
