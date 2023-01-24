Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya Says WWE Didn’t Want Her Talking About Her Father’s Battle With Alzheimer’s On Total Divas
WWE superstar and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined The Bellas podcast to discuss her experience on the hit reality series Total Divas, and how WWE didn’t want her talking too much about her father, the late Jim Neidhart, during her appearance on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Was Supposed To Win The Steel Cage Match At RAW Is XXX
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW yesterday. The show featured some amazing matches and segments like the Tribal Court and the RAW Tag Team Championship match. Several WWE Legends also made their presence felt, including The Undertaker, who seemed to pass the torch to Bray Wyatt. However, there was one match in particular that was advertised for the show but ended before it could even begin.
Wrestle Zone
LA Knight Almost Slapped The Undertaker In The Mouth On RAW, But He Decided To Spare Him
LA Knight got face to face with The Undertaker on RAW is XXX and was very close to slapping him right in the mouth. Ahead of this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, LA Knight was a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt this weekend, Knight didn’t seem overly intimidated by the relatively unknown match type.
ringsidenews.com
Nikkita Lyons Transported To Hospital After Sneak Attack During NXT
Nikkita Lyons made an impact upon her NXT debut in February 2022. She quickly rose through the ranks and became one of the most popular stars on the white and gold brand. It appears that her time in NXT is coming to an end. Nikkita Lyons was the victim of...
ringsidenews.com
Ahmed Johnson Was Furious Backstage After Goldust Kissed Him During Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, whose career spans many decades, as he has competed in many companies over the years. Rhodes is best known for breaking barriers with his Goldust character. In fact, he once infuriated Ahmed Johnson after kissing him during a match. Dustin Rhodes...
Predicting the Surprise Entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble
With the Royal Rumble less than a week away, the WWE has officially announced 15 entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble match and only seven in the women’s match. Unless the WWE goes crazy with Rumble announcements on Friday Night Smackdown, it seems like the WWE is saving some room for a few returns and […] The post Predicting the Surprise Entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That John Cena Would Be An ‘Absolute Idiot’ If He Puts Over Austin Theory
Austin Theory continues to be one of WWE’s developing prospects, as he hones his craft on a weekly basis on television. The young star has already cemented himself as a solid mid-carder, and his future is certainly bright. He is likely to face John Cena this year, but not everyone wants to see that happen.
WWE Superstar Dave Bautista Achieves Lifelong Dream by Opening Tampa Tattoo Studio With a ‘Double Meaning’
From making it big in the WWE to appearing in Hollywood blockbusters, Dave Bautista can now count another dream fulfilled: owning a tattoo studio.
bodyslam.net
Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Wasn’t Put Together Until After Acknowledgement Ceremony Was Nixed
WWE hastily put together the Trial Of Sami Zayn. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE knew by SmackDown last week that they were going to air a trial instead. The Acknowledgment Ceremony would have been a big angle, but plans had to change. The deal is that...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is Not Allowed To Disrespect WWE Officials Anymore
Charlotte Flair took the wrestling world by storm with her unexpected reemergence back to WWE after a lengthy absence at the end of last year. The Queen is back on the top and is looking to be in the good graces of all with her babyface run. However, she botched her character roots during a match on SmackDown thanks to a brief altercation with a WWE Official.
Darby Allin and Sting get a shocking assist from a surprise AEW star on Dynamite
When Darby Allin has a strap in AEW, you just know he’s going to defend it like a proper fighting champion should. Currently in his second reign with the TNT Championship, Allin has defended the title three times since he won it in his home state of Washington before the final Dynamite of January, with […] The post Darby Allin and Sting get a shocking assist from a surprise AEW star on Dynamite appeared first on ClutchPoints.
