Azle, TX

Gavin Dean, Sawyer Dotson power Azle to pivotal District 5-5A win over Wichita Falls Rider

By Nolan Ruth
 3 days ago

Senior guard Gavin Dean and freshman wing Sawyer Dotson combined to score 41 points to help Azle earn a 66-59 win against Wichita Falls Rider on Monday, helping the Hornets stay in thick of the District 5-5A playoff race and avenge an overtime loss to the Raiders from earlier this season

AZLE, Texas — The Azle Hornets boosted their standing in a tight District 5-5A playoff race with a pivotal victory Monday night, avenging an earlier loss to the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders in 66-59 home win.

The game, which was moved up a day due to potential road conditions, came over a month after the Raiders upset Azle 56-53 in overtime.

This time, the Hornets jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

“We should have gotten it done the first time,” Azle head coach James Crafton said.

“It was good to get it done. Their number ones showed up to play tonight and really hit some big buckets. They played hard and kept themselves in the game, but our kids found a way to prevail and that’s what I'm happy about right now.”

Both defenses played very tight to start the game, as it took 2 and a half minutes for the first points to be scored by Rider’s Caiden Reed. Immediately afterward on the following possession, Azle took a 3-2 lead when Jackson Davis drilled a 3-pointer in response.

Two minutes later, the score was just 6-5 in favor of Azle. However during the final 90 seconds of the first quarter, Azle freshman Sawyer Dotson connected on a pair of 3-pointers to help the Hornets take a 16-13 lead after one quarter.

Dotson played a major part in the win despite his youth. He scored 16 points in the win, 11 points during the first half alone.

Azle continued its run into the second quarter, but a couple of defensive fouls kept the Raiders in the game. Half way through the second quarter, the Hornets led 18-15.

Dotson continued his excellent first half during the final few minutes by scoring 5 more points to help make the halftime score 32-25 in favor of the Hornets.

Both teams kept trading blows during a back-and-forth start to the second half. Azle stayed ahead, but Rider kept finding ways to stay in the game.

With just a couple of minutes left during the third quarter, Hornets’ senior leading scorer Gavin Dean scored on three consecutive possessions, including a big 3-pointer to give Azle a 42-29 lead.

Dean scored a team-high 25 points throughout the game. He closed out the game strong, as 16 of his points came during the second half.

However, the Raiders went on a seven-point run just before the quarter ended to close the gap to 44-36 heading into the final frame.

Once again, the Hornets went on a run at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Rider was up to the task and kept it close.

Late in the game, the Raiders went on a six-point run and closed the gap to 56-50 with just 90 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, though, the Hornets silenced the Rider attack and went on a run themselves. Dean himself scored seven points during the fourth quarter, while Dotson scored a pair of buckets himself.

Thanks to Dean and Dotson as well as some sharp play defensively during the waning moments of the fourth, Azle held on for the 66-59 win.

“In the second half we played much better and took them a lot more seriously in the third quarter,” Crafton explained. “They had a big third quarter last time. This time we separated from them in the third quarter. That was definitely the difference in the game.”

Azle improves to 15-13 on the year (3-4 in district) and improves its standing in the playoff race, snapping a two-game skid in district play to position themselves half a game behind Granbury and Aledo who are tied for District 5-5A's third and fourth playoff seeds.

The Hornets will hit the road to face Justin Northwest (13-14, 4-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, in an opportunity to move up the district standings again.

Rider drops to 13-13 overall (1-6 in district) and has just five games to get back into the playoff picture.

The Raiders will host Granbury (14-10, 3-3) at the same time on Friday night in Wichita Falls when they try to get back on track.

