WDSU
Weather Alert Day for risk of wind, tornadoes tonight
NEW ORLEANS — Active Alerts: A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for southerly winds of 30-40 mph and gusts of 55 mph. A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Northshore and Hancock County (dark green shading) from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Significant flooding is possible along the lakefront and coast in those areas. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the areas in light green from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday where minor flooding is possible. There is no flood alert for the New Orleans lakefront.
Tornado watch posted as severe weather comes in
The New Orleans area is under a tornado watch through 1 a.m. Weather forecasters are tracking a front that will bring possible storms through the area starting before midnight.
WDSU
Weather Alert Day issued for severe storm risk Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — I hope you enjoyed a sunny Monday because rain returns Tuesday and severe storms are possible in the evening and nighttime hours. There will be a low chance of showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm through the day - noon will probably be in the lower 60s, but our high of 70 degrees will occur around 8 p.m. It will also be very windy tomorrow, and a high wind watch will go into effect at 12 p.m. for winds of 30-40 mph and gusts of 50 mph.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
WDSU
Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
lafourchegazette.com
Inclement weather threat forces cancellation of all Tuesday school sports events, activities
The threat of inclement weather has forced the postponement of all after school activities in both Lafourche and Terrebonne parish for Tuesday. Both school districts announced their decisions this morning, which will cancel all basketball and soccer games today, as well as all practices and activities. A line of severe...
Houses damaged in EF1 tornado on Tuesday in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes
BAYOU BLUE, La. — On Tuesday night, at 10 p.m., an EF1 tornado touched down in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Thankfully, nobody was reported injured or killed during the damage. While most of South Louisiana was out of the storm's path, people in Bayou Cane and Bayou Blue, which...
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish Schools dismissing early on Tuesday due to weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish School District announced that they would dismiss school early on Tuesday due to the weather and the risk of high winds. The first dismissal for high school and junior highs will begin at 1:45 p.m. Students who drive will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
NOLA.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Schools cancel all after-school activities for Tuesday
𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞:. Lafourche Parish Schools will follow the normal dismissal times today January 24, 2023. Due to the timing of the incoming weather system, all after school activities and after school care will be canceled. All normal operations will resume on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish to open temporary shelter ahead of severe weather
St. Charles Parish will open a temporary shelter at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Residents needing a safe shelter for the storm's duration should go to 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. This shelter is only for residents of St....
houmatimes.com
Temporary Severe Weather Shelter available for Terrebonne Parish Residents
A temporary severe weather shelter for Terrebonne Parish residents will open at 7PM this evening at the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret Street in Houma. The temporary shelter will open at 7PM and remain open until severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish. The temporary...
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
theadvocate.com
lafourchegazette.com
houmatimes.com
WDSU
