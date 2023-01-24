ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Weather Alert Day for risk of wind, tornadoes tonight

NEW ORLEANS — Active Alerts: A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for southerly winds of 30-40 mph and gusts of 55 mph. A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Northshore and Hancock County (dark green shading) from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Significant flooding is possible along the lakefront and coast in those areas. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the areas in light green from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday where minor flooding is possible. There is no flood alert for the New Orleans lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Weather Alert Day issued for severe storm risk Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS — I hope you enjoyed a sunny Monday because rain returns Tuesday and severe storms are possible in the evening and nighttime hours. There will be a low chance of showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm through the day - noon will probably be in the lower 60s, but our high of 70 degrees will occur around 8 p.m. It will also be very windy tomorrow, and a high wind watch will go into effect at 12 p.m. for winds of 30-40 mph and gusts of 50 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
WDSU

Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
BAYOU CANE, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish Schools cancel all after-school activities for Tuesday

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞:. Lafourche Parish Schools will follow the normal dismissal times today January 24, 2023. Due to the timing of the incoming weather system, all after school activities and after school care will be canceled. All normal operations will resume on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off

My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
GRAND ISLE, LA
WDSU

LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy