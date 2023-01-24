Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
Albany State students react to team sending offer to Marcus Stokes
ALBANY, GA – Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, FL, recently received an offer to play at Albany State after his offer was withdrawn from UF for a video that surfaced of him saying the N-word back in November. Stokes has since issued...
Albany Herald
Last second shot misses, Morehouse tops Albany State 60-58
ALBANY — Albany State’s Maurice Dickson was lethal from the free throw line Wednesday night as the Golden Rams battled Morehouse College at ASU’s HPER Gymnasium on the East Campus. Dickson, a junior from Memphis, Tenn., hit his seventh and eighth free throws of the night with 1:36 remaining to play to tie the game at 56-56. That was the first time since the game started that Morehouse wasn’t ahead.
Americus, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WALB 10
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a new medical tower and community building. The planned facilities will be called the Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and Learning Community. Phorbe says the new facilities’ construction marks...
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
WALB 10
Qualified Albany police officers to receive pay bump
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some of Albany’s police force are getting a pay raise. City commissioners are raising officers’ pay by 5%. The pay raise includes those ranked captain and below that are post-certified. Those who voted in favor of the pay raise say they are hoping to...
wfxl.com
Phoebe break ground for 2 new transformational facilities
Phoebe held a joint groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for two transformational facilities that, together, represent the largest construction project in the Albany area and the most significant investment in new healthcare infrastructure in southwest Georgia in recent years. “Phoebe is committed to remaining our region’s largest provider of quality, comprehensive and...
WALB 10
Phoebe hosts ceremony for two new facilities
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings. South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk. South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk. Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the...
Doerun student earns Bridging the Dream scholarship
DOERUN -- Denerick Simpson is one of only 10 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for graduate students from The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Currently, Simpson is a master’s student at Savannah State University, studying public administration with, he says,...
Albany Tech refreshes Electrical Systems construction program
ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation Wednesday for its NCCER Electrical Systems Construction & Maintenance program. The event will take place at 10 a.m. in Albany Tech's Carlton Construction Academy, Room 124. Program refreshes are used by ATC to introduce existing programs to the community with a new perspective. They provides fresh energy for the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
WALB 10
Albany leaders issue moratorium on new liquor licenses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners voted for a temporary moratorium on any new alcohol licenses for a 45-day period. There are six Family Dollar stores in Albany that have applied for a new liquor license and have all been denied. Right now, the applications have been placed on a temporary 45-day hold and will not be reconsidered until March 10.
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
wfxl.com
City of Camilla one of 9 in state to be presented Visionary City Award
On January 22, 2023 the City of Camilla was one of nine outstanding Georgia cities to receive the prestigious 2023 Visionary City Award at the Cities United Summit. Georgia Trend, in partnership with the Georgia Municipal Association, created the Visionary City Award to honor and recognize achievements of cities throughout the state that have created positive community change through effective civic engagement and collaboration. Camilla joined eight other city recipients and three cities each earned the award in three categories: Small: population under 4,999; Medium: 5,000 to 24,999; and Large: 25,000 and over. The awards were presented by GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson and Georgia Trend Co-Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Ben Young.
a-z-animals.com
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
WALB 10
Economist: Albany to outperform nation in mild recession
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - According to the University of Georgia’s economic forecast, we are bracing for a recession this year in Georgia. But it’s likely going to be mild and short thanks to a strong labor market and a dual Federal Reserve Mandate. Economists said that Albany will...
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
WALB 10
Student injured in Crisp Co. bus, car accident
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a frightening morning for some Crisp County students. According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident involving two school buses and another vehicle took place at 7:10 a.m. The accident happened near the intersection of Old Albany Road and 24th Avenue.
WALB 10
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus community is calling for action after recent shootings in the area. On Monday night, community members gathered at the Sumter County Courthouse to discuss solutions to gun violence. The meeting was organized by the Sumter County NAACP and local faith leaders.
WALB 10
Man charged in Albany rape incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a rape incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Washington, 64, was charged in connection to the rape incident that happened on Jan. 17 in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. The victim was a family member, according to APD.
wfxl.com
Albany Area Chambers celebrates graduates of a political leadership program
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce this month celebrated the graduation of the inaugural class of the Albany Area Political Leadership Institute (PLI), a nonpartisan political leadership program aimed at equipping participants for leadership on local boards and in elected office. The cohort included 14 participants from Albany and the...
