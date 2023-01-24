Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Wade Graham eyes possible Super League switch as his Cronulla swansong nears
Wade Graham has shed some light on his future, as he prepares to head into the last year of his deal at the Sharks, admitting that this season could be his 16th and final on Australian shores. “It could potentially be my last in the NRL, for sure,” Graham said...
Sporting News
What time is Manchester City vs Arsenal today? Live stream, TV schedule, channel to watch FA Cup match
Manchester City will be looking to block Arsenal's route to a potential Premier League/FA Cup double as the Gunners head to the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The battle between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta continues to dominate the English top flight this season with the former playing catch up to his old assistant.
Sporting News
Nottingham Forest vs Man United result, highlights as Marcus Rashford sparks Carabao Cup semifinal win
THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Manchester United took a massive step towards a first Carabao Cup final since 2016/17, defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their semifinal first leg. Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes were the heroes on the night for United, who are looking to end a...
Sporting News
FA Cup fifth round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup fifth round brings 16 teams closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool face a major test to to reach round five as they prepare for a weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester City hosting Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.
