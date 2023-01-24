ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Wade Graham eyes possible Super League switch as his Cronulla swansong nears

Wade Graham has shed some light on his future, as he prepares to head into the last year of his deal at the Sharks, admitting that this season could be his 16th and final on Australian shores. “It could potentially be my last in the NRL, for sure,” Graham said...
Sporting News

FA Cup fifth round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more

The FA Cup fifth round brings 16 teams closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool face a major test to to reach round five as they prepare for a weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester City hosting Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.

