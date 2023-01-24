ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

Save $100 on on this Samsung all-in-one soundbar

Having a great soundbar is an essential component of your home theater setup, and if you're living in a smaller space, you shouldn't have to fret about where to put a subwoofer. Samsung's HW-S60B 5.0 channel all-in-one soundbar can do everything a home theater system needs, while keeping the space used to a minimum. Best of all, it's on sale for $100 off.
ZDNet

LG sees profit drop in 2022 from lower demand for consumer electronics

LG Electronics saw its operating profit for 2022 drop year-on-year due to the lowered demand for consumer electronics caused by the global economic downturn. The South Korean electronics maker said on Friday that it recorded 3.551 trillion won in operating profit in 2022, a drop of 12.5% from a year ago.
ZDNet

Razer's Edge Gaming handheld now available in Wi-Fi and 5G flavors

Razer's Edge gaming handheld is finally available in both its Wi-fi equipped and 5G-enabled versions, with Verizon at long last confirming exactly what buyers can expect to pay for the 5G version, and what financing options are available. The device originally debuted to the public back in October 2022 at...
ZDNet

Tesla promises Cybertruck production is on track, teases next-gen platform

Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck "remains on track to begin production later this year at Gigafactory Texas," the electric vehicle company promised Wednesday, in its latest quarterly financial report. The assurance comes after years of delays. Tesla first unveiled its electric pickup truck in 2019, prompting more than 250,000 people to pre-order...
ZDNet

4 ways Windows people get MacOS wrong

Back in the day, there used to be a lot of debate about which operating system was better. Linux, Windows, and MacOS all had their staunch fans. But over the years, as each OS just got better and better, the fanboy battles seemed to fade away. Thankfully. Personally, I use...
ZDNet

Microsoft CEO Nadella: 'Expect us to incorporate AI in every layer of the stack'

Tuesday night, on Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts, CEO Satya Nadella offered perhaps his broadest vision to date about what the company's investment in the San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, creators of the wildly popular ChatGPT, means for Microsoft. OpenAI, he said, represents part of the...
ZDNet

Microsoft: More widgets are arriving for Windows 11

Meta's Messenger app is the first third-party widget to be available in the Windows 11 widget board -- but the support for third-party widgets is only for users running the latest Windows 11 preview. The widget system was one of the headline features of Windows 11. However, until now only...
ZDNet

How to trade in your old devices for Amazon gift cards

The days are slowly getting longer. Your mind may soon turn to spring cleaning and that junk drawer (or two) you've been avoiding. Here's a simple way to jumpstart your annual decluttering and get paid for it. Amazon's Trade-in Program enables you to quickly convert your old, unwanted tech into...
ZDNet

How to add multiple keyboards to the Gmail web app

Do you communicate with different people using different languages? You might have a bilingual family, or have contacts in America, Japan, and Germany and interact with them in their respective country's languages. When you go to email those contacts, how do you switch between languages? If Gmail is your email...
ZDNet

How to change your username in Windows 11

You're probably using Windows 11 with either a local account or a Microsoft account. Either way, maybe you want to change the username associated with your account. The process is easier and quicker with a local account but doable with a Microsoft account. Also: Microsoft just made a huge investment...
ZDNet

Get ready: Microsoft says it will start auto-upgrading Windows 11 21H2 PCs

Windows 11 21H2 doesn't reach end-of-support until October 10, but Microsoft will start automatically upgrading devices on it to Windows 11 22H2, a version it says has delivered a "positive experience". It will start with PCs that upgraded to 21H2 the earliest. The company will now gradually start updating consumer...
ZDNet

How to use Security Keys to protect your Apple ID on your iPhone

Apple has added a new feature to iPhones running iOS 16 called Security Keys for Apple ID. This feature allows you to use hardware security keys to add an additional layer of protection to your Apple ID. Think of it as a password that you plug in. This way, even if your password were to fall into the wrong hands, it would be useless without access to the right security keys.
ZDNet

Workers want more AI to get rid of their office busywork, says Microsoft survey

As AI assistants such as ChatGPT continue to cause a sensation, a survey by Microsoft of over 3,000 people has found that the vast majority of workers want more help from artificial intelligence to automate mundane daily tasks. Microsoft's WorkLabs survey attempts to size up worker and employee expectations at...
ZDNet

Microsoft says services have recovered after major outage that affected Teams and Outlook users

Microsoft services have recovered after it rolled back a networking change which caused multiple Microsoft 365 services -- including Outlook, Sharepoint and Teams to be inaccessible by users on Wednesday morning. "We've confirmed that the impacted services have recovered and remain stable. We're investigating some potential impact to the Exchange...
ZDNet

TP-Link Mesh home Wi-Fi router pack goes on sale at B&H

It's often the case that upgrading your router is the last thing you think of when you consider smart devices for your home. However, without the right connectivity backbone, your smart home products -- such as lights, appliances, and security systems -- won't always perform as well as they should. You may experience bottlenecks, for example, as devices fight for bandwidth. Still, these issues are easily resolved.
ZDNet

How to change your Apple Watch face

Maybe you want to customize the new Apple Watch you just finished setting up, or you want to revive your love for an older Apple Watch. Either way, the quickest way to do this is to swap your current face for something fresh. Not only is Apple always adding new...
ZDNet

How to take a screenshot on Android

Screenshots are a convenient way to remember a recipe, show someone an issue you're having with an app, or just have a record of something you saw on your phone's screen. It's kind of wild to think that for the first few years Android existed, it wasn't even possible to take a screenshot without rooting the phone. That's changed, however, and all Android devices now have the same screenshot shortcut.

