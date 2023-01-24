Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23, new Galaxy Books roll out next week: Everything we know so far
Next week, Samsung will host an in-person Unpacked event on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in San Francisco, California. It's the first in-person event hosted by Samsung since before the pandemic forced companies to go all-in on virtual events. During the event, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23, its latest...
ZDNet
Save $100 on on this Samsung all-in-one soundbar
Having a great soundbar is an essential component of your home theater setup, and if you're living in a smaller space, you shouldn't have to fret about where to put a subwoofer. Samsung's HW-S60B 5.0 channel all-in-one soundbar can do everything a home theater system needs, while keeping the space used to a minimum. Best of all, it's on sale for $100 off.
ZDNet
LG sees profit drop in 2022 from lower demand for consumer electronics
LG Electronics saw its operating profit for 2022 drop year-on-year due to the lowered demand for consumer electronics caused by the global economic downturn. The South Korean electronics maker said on Friday that it recorded 3.551 trillion won in operating profit in 2022, a drop of 12.5% from a year ago.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
ZDNet
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
ZDNet
Razer's Edge Gaming handheld now available in Wi-Fi and 5G flavors
Razer's Edge gaming handheld is finally available in both its Wi-fi equipped and 5G-enabled versions, with Verizon at long last confirming exactly what buyers can expect to pay for the 5G version, and what financing options are available. The device originally debuted to the public back in October 2022 at...
ZDNet
Tesla promises Cybertruck production is on track, teases next-gen platform
Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck "remains on track to begin production later this year at Gigafactory Texas," the electric vehicle company promised Wednesday, in its latest quarterly financial report. The assurance comes after years of delays. Tesla first unveiled its electric pickup truck in 2019, prompting more than 250,000 people to pre-order...
ZDNet
4 ways Windows people get MacOS wrong
Back in the day, there used to be a lot of debate about which operating system was better. Linux, Windows, and MacOS all had their staunch fans. But over the years, as each OS just got better and better, the fanboy battles seemed to fade away. Thankfully. Personally, I use...
ZDNet
Microsoft CEO Nadella: 'Expect us to incorporate AI in every layer of the stack'
Tuesday night, on Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts, CEO Satya Nadella offered perhaps his broadest vision to date about what the company's investment in the San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, creators of the wildly popular ChatGPT, means for Microsoft. OpenAI, he said, represents part of the...
ZDNet
Microsoft: More widgets are arriving for Windows 11
Meta's Messenger app is the first third-party widget to be available in the Windows 11 widget board -- but the support for third-party widgets is only for users running the latest Windows 11 preview. The widget system was one of the headline features of Windows 11. However, until now only...
ZDNet
How to trade in your old devices for Amazon gift cards
The days are slowly getting longer. Your mind may soon turn to spring cleaning and that junk drawer (or two) you've been avoiding. Here's a simple way to jumpstart your annual decluttering and get paid for it. Amazon's Trade-in Program enables you to quickly convert your old, unwanted tech into...
ZDNet
How to add multiple keyboards to the Gmail web app
Do you communicate with different people using different languages? You might have a bilingual family, or have contacts in America, Japan, and Germany and interact with them in their respective country's languages. When you go to email those contacts, how do you switch between languages? If Gmail is your email...
ZDNet
How to change your username in Windows 11
You're probably using Windows 11 with either a local account or a Microsoft account. Either way, maybe you want to change the username associated with your account. The process is easier and quicker with a local account but doable with a Microsoft account. Also: Microsoft just made a huge investment...
ZDNet
Get ready: Microsoft says it will start auto-upgrading Windows 11 21H2 PCs
Windows 11 21H2 doesn't reach end-of-support until October 10, but Microsoft will start automatically upgrading devices on it to Windows 11 22H2, a version it says has delivered a "positive experience". It will start with PCs that upgraded to 21H2 the earliest. The company will now gradually start updating consumer...
ZDNet
How to use Security Keys to protect your Apple ID on your iPhone
Apple has added a new feature to iPhones running iOS 16 called Security Keys for Apple ID. This feature allows you to use hardware security keys to add an additional layer of protection to your Apple ID. Think of it as a password that you plug in. This way, even if your password were to fall into the wrong hands, it would be useless without access to the right security keys.
ZDNet
Workers want more AI to get rid of their office busywork, says Microsoft survey
As AI assistants such as ChatGPT continue to cause a sensation, a survey by Microsoft of over 3,000 people has found that the vast majority of workers want more help from artificial intelligence to automate mundane daily tasks. Microsoft's WorkLabs survey attempts to size up worker and employee expectations at...
ZDNet
Microsoft says services have recovered after major outage that affected Teams and Outlook users
Microsoft services have recovered after it rolled back a networking change which caused multiple Microsoft 365 services -- including Outlook, Sharepoint and Teams to be inaccessible by users on Wednesday morning. "We've confirmed that the impacted services have recovered and remain stable. We're investigating some potential impact to the Exchange...
ZDNet
TP-Link Mesh home Wi-Fi router pack goes on sale at B&H
It's often the case that upgrading your router is the last thing you think of when you consider smart devices for your home. However, without the right connectivity backbone, your smart home products -- such as lights, appliances, and security systems -- won't always perform as well as they should. You may experience bottlenecks, for example, as devices fight for bandwidth. Still, these issues are easily resolved.
ZDNet
How to change your Apple Watch face
Maybe you want to customize the new Apple Watch you just finished setting up, or you want to revive your love for an older Apple Watch. Either way, the quickest way to do this is to swap your current face for something fresh. Not only is Apple always adding new...
ZDNet
How to take a screenshot on Android
Screenshots are a convenient way to remember a recipe, show someone an issue you're having with an app, or just have a record of something you saw on your phone's screen. It's kind of wild to think that for the first few years Android existed, it wasn't even possible to take a screenshot without rooting the phone. That's changed, however, and all Android devices now have the same screenshot shortcut.
