Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
New leak once again points to higher Galaxy S23 pricing for Europe
Another leak suggests that the Galaxy S23 series will indeed be more expensive in Europe. A new report has dished out apparent Galaxy S23 prices for Germany. The report echoes previous claims of higher prices for Europe. We’ve seen several Samsung Galaxy S23 series price leaks in recent weeks, and...
Android Authority
Galaxy S23 pricing likely to go up everywhere but US (Update: Danish pricing)
The leak also may have revealed pricing for Germany and Benelux. A leak has revealed the price of the Galaxy S23 family in Spain. The leak suggests that the device will be more expensive than its predecessor. It’s likely the US will be unaffected and the price will stay the...
Android Authority
Samsung will use Snapdragon for the Galaxy S23 and other flagships globally
Samsung plans to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in all global models of the Galaxy S23. A report claims Samsung will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip on all Galaxy S23 models globally. Rumor suggests that Samsung will continue to rely on Snapdragon until it’s done...
Android Authority
OnePlus 11R will launch alongside OnePlus 11, Amazon reveals
Like the idea of the OnePlus 11 but want something cheaper? The OnePlus 11R could be for you. OnePlus will apparently launch the OnePlus 11R alongside the standard flagship. Amazon India reportedly pushed out a notification regarding the new phone’s reveal. OnePlus is scheduled to launch the OnePlus 11...
Android Authority
The Vivo X90 series is launching globally next week
Expect flagship silicon, Zeiss-branded cameras, and speedy charging. Vivo has announced a global launch date for the X90 series of phones. The new flagship handsets will launch on February 3. Vivo launched the X90 series of flagship phones in China in late November 2022, offering plenty of horsepower and versatile,...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: ✨ New tablets from Google and OnePlus
Plus the Snapdragon-only Galaxy S23 lineup, Dead Space reviews, cockroach lasers, and more. 🥶 Happy Friday everyone! There’s a cold wave in Europe right now, which means temperatures have dropped all the way to the low teens Celsius (or the 50s in Fahrenheit) here in Sunny Malaga. That’s nothing compared to most places in the world, but you better believe that I’m going to wear my heaviest coat and complain about it.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything we know so far
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumor mill is already in overdrive. Samsung usually launches new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices just in time for the fall season. The foldable phones are currently in their fourth generation and have comfortably replaced the once-reigning Galaxy Note series. Needless to say, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be next in line for the title of this year’s most premium Samsung phone, following the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Android Authority
Roborock's Dyad Pro is a smart vac and mop without robot prices
It's not perfect, but it's a fraction of the cost of equivalent robot vacs. Roborock revealed a minor surprise at CES 2023 in the form of the Dyad Pro, a smart vacuum that isn’t a true robot like its new S8 line. Instead of piloting itself, you control it like a conventional stand-up unit — the difference being that it can switch between suction and mopping automatically, so there’s no need for a separate mop, or even switching out attachments. I recently had the chance to test it out, and for the most part, I was pretty pleased.
Android Authority
The long-awaited OnePlus Pad could debut alongside OnePlus 11
A tablet could join two phones, a TV, a pair of earbuds, and a keyboard on the day. OnePlus has teased the arrival of a tablet alongside the OnePlus 11. This could be the company’s long-anticipated OnePlus Pad. The OnePlus 11 is launching globally on February 7, and the...
Android Authority
You told us: Most of you think the Pixel needs more camera accessories
It looks like most polled readers want Google to join the likes of Nokia and Huawei in offering camera add-ons. Google’s Pixel phones generally stand out thanks to the camera experience (among other features), offering great image quality and some handy features. In saying so, we recently wrote an...
Android Authority
Leak reveals new details about the Pro version of the Pixel Tablet
Google may have canceled one in favor of the other. A leak has provided new details about the Pixel Tablet and the rumored Pixel Tablet Pro. The leak revealed Google made one tablet with a Tensor chip and another with a Tensor G2 chip. The leak suggests the Pro model...
Android Authority
Whoever designed this soda-themed phone was on coke
Coca Cola could be joining the likes of KFC and Pepsi in launching a phone. A new leak points to a Coca Cola phone being in the works. A leaked image shows a cola-themed phone that looks similar to a Realme handset. The phone is purportedly launching in India in...
Android Authority
Here's how Flip to Shhh could work on the Pixel Fold
Flip to Shhh is in the works for Google's foldable, and here's how it could be activated. A new report has revealed how Google will handle Flip to Shhh on the Pixel Fold. The feature will require users to fold the device and place it face-down. Smartphones have offered a...
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro vs older Google phones: Should you upgrade?
The Pixel 7 series is Google's best. Google returned to proper flagship territory in 2021 with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it’s not backing down with the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are iterative updates, but that’s not necessarily bad for a company whose biggest problem is consistency. Of course, you get the expected upgrades with faster processors, a more refined design, and the latest software package.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Big changes coming for Android in India
Other notable stories include everything announced at Xbox Developer Direct, cartoons as 80s sitcoms, and more. ☕ Hi there! Our country’s rolling blackouts somehow skipped us for the most part, until last week. Ah, it was good to have a reliable electricity supply while it lasted. Anyway, we’re covering Android’s big changes in India, cartoons as 80s sitcoms, and more.
Android Authority
Samsung may bump up the brightness to 1750 nits on all Galaxy S23 models
This would make the base model about 250 nits brighter than its predecessor. A rumor suggests that all models of the Galaxy S23 will have a brightness of 1750 nits. This would be a bump up for the base model. If you liked the Samsung Galaxy S22, but thought the...
Android Authority
Apple vs Samsung: The ultimate head-to-head
Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy lineup are two of the biggest names in the smartphone industry. Apple is clearly selling more iPhones in the US, grabbing 50% of the smartphone market share in the third quarter of 2022, compared to Samsung, which sits in second place with a 24% share of the market. But quantity doesn’t always indicate the best quality. This guide will compare the two companies along every measure, from performance and design to ecosystem and security. Ready for the ultimate showdown? Here’s how Apple’s iPhones stacks up against Samsung’s Galaxy series.
Android Authority
The tech for smaller video files is here, but your new phone won't have it
A Qualcomm representative suggested that the company will skip AV1 encoding. The representative hinted that Qualcomm could skip to VVC encoding instead. This will allow for much smaller file sizes when recording video on mobile. The AV1 codec is a royalty-free, open-source video codec that offers better video quality and...
Android Authority
Nothing Phone 2: Everything we know so far
Here are all the Nothing Phone 2 rumors we've seen so far. The Nothing Phone 1 was one of the most unique smartphones we saw in 2022. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei started Nothing with the goal of breathing some new life into the stagnant mobile market. Now that the company has declared its intentions with the Phone 1, what can we expect from the Nothing Phone 2?
Comments / 0