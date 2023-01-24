Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
THE NIGHTMARE ENDS IN HOWLAND
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – It had been a rough six-game losing streak for the Howland Tigers going into their game Tuesday with Youngstown East. In four of those games, they lost by five points or less. There was a totally different story against the Golden Bears. The Tigers would charge up for an 18-point halftime lead and would never look back as they picked up the 57-31 victory.
ysnlive.com
BRAVES EARN A SHOT AT THE TITLE
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Lady Braves were back in action tonight against the Pymatuning Valley Lakers. The game was back and forth all night long as the Braves had productive nights from Katie Grexa and as well as Hannah Betts. Grexa finished the night with 12 points and Betts finished with 10.
ysnlive.com
HOBAN LIGHTS UP THE GYM ON SENIOR NIGHT
AKRON OH- It was a backyard brawl on Thursday night on the campus of Archbishop Hoban. The Knights honored their three seniors before the game. Rylee Bennett, Emma Rasmussen, and Kennedy Arison we’re all recognized for their endless contributions to the Hoban program. On the floor, the Knights welcomed in Ellet who currently leads the Akron City Series conference and sported 15 wins coming into the night. The Orangemen set the tone fast as they grabbed a 20-13 lead after one quarter. Stand out sophomore Caitlyn Holmes scored 12 points in the first quarter alone for Ellet. However, Hoban has played against upper tier talent plenty of times. They made defensive adjustments and held Holmes to just 10 points the rest of the game.
ysnlive.com
RAY LEADS THE FALCONS TO HUGE ROAD WIN
A cold Wednesday in January canceled school across multiple counties in Northeastern Ohio, but it did not keep all the basketball teams out of the gyms! As The Boardman Spartans hosted their long-time rival in The Austintown-Fitch Falcons for girls basketball night on the network! The one and only previous matchup of the season between the two squads saw The Spartans pull away as a part of a 47-38 win over Fitch on December 21st, 2022. Wednesday night would also be a critical in-conference game for Boardman, trying to keep pace being one game back of conference-leader Canfield at the time, while Fitch was just looking to play spoiler and garner momentum before the tournament.
ysnlive.com
MOONEY STARTING TO HEAT UP; DOWNS QUAKERS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- If you’ve been around any type of Cardinal Mooney team in the recent few years, you know this is the time the afterburners spark for the Cards. The closer the calendar turns to the postseason, the better Mooney gets, and that was no more evident than Tuesday night in a 61-38 victory over Salem.
ysnlive.com
BADGER CANT BE STOPPED
KINSMAN,OHIO. The Lady Braves looked to continue their hot streak tonight as they took on the Windham Bombers. The Braves once again achieved highly on the defensive side with several steals. Katie Grexa once again led the Braves in scoring with 23 points. Hannah Betts and Bree Huscroft also had productive nights as Betts added 12 points and Huscroft added 9 more, which included three clutch three pointers.
ysnlive.com
LISBON GIVES VALLEY THE BLUES
LISBON OH- Lisbon is on the rise. The Blue Devils have shaken off some mid season adversity and have quickly gotten themselves back to where they want to be. They came in to Tuesday’s game on a three game winning streak. Valley Christian was just as hot though, they had won 4 of their last 5. Something had to give, and Lisbon made sure it wasn’t on their side. In the clutch Lisbon came up the biggest plays. They went to overtime and got the 54-49 win.
ysnlive.com
BRAVES GET A CLOSE FINISH THAT GOES THEIR WAY
KINSMAN, OHIO. The Badger Braves took on the fast paced, Windham Bombers tonight in what was a very back and forth game. The Braves started off slow in the first quarter but finished the quarter strong with a 23-17 lead. The Braves kept pace with the Bombers and had a 37-34 lead at the half. The intensity continued in the second half as the Bombers had an answer for everything the Braves put up. Duncan Moy was the man of the night for the Braves as he dropped 34 points. Freshman, Preston Geracitano and Tyler McWilliams also had a productive night for the Braves as Geracitano scored 10 points and McWilliams hit a couple clutch three pointers in his first Varsity start for the Braves.
ysnlive.com
LEOPARDS SHINE ON SENIOR NIGHT
LOUISVILLE OH- Senior nights always bring up a vast array of emotions for every program. That is no different with Louisville. The Leopards honored their seniors on Monday night the best way they knew how, by beating a really tough opponent. A solid Strongsville came to town and had every intention on spoiling the party. The Leopards however would not be denied as they rushed off to a 53-46 win.
Farrell football standout headed to college level
Lamont Samuels caught 29 passes for 517 yards and 6 touchdowns this past season.
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD MAKES ADJUSTMENTS AGAINST CHAMPION
WARREN OH- The first time Garfield and Champion met this season, the G-Men had to dodge a mighty upset bid. Champion scored 19 points in the third and pushed Garfield to the edge, even though they won the game, the Flashes made them sweat it out. On Monday when the two teams met again in Champion, Garfield would not let the team in purple gain momentum. They hit cruise control on their way to a 53-38 win.
Austintown Fitch record-breaking running back commits to college
Jamell James rushed for 1,240 yards this season accounted for 22 total touchdowns.
Canfield star wins OHSFCA Art Teynor Player of the Year award
Lowry holds the Cardinals’ all-time record for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
ysnlive.com
KNIGHTS AVOID LATE SCARE TO BEAT WALSH JESUIT IN FRONT OF SELL OUT CROWD
AKRON, OH- The Archbishop Hoban Knights picked up win number one on their YSN debut, with a 58-55 victory over the Walsh Jesuit Warriors. The Knights had a steady lead throughout the ballgame, but a late fourth quarter push put the Warriors within one possession. Hoban was able to weather the storm down the stretch, and pick up a huge victory in front of a sell out crowd at Hoban High School.
Phil Jurkovec Wants Local Recruits to Stay Home, Play for Pitt
The Pitt Panthers' newest quarterback wants local talent to stay in Western Pennsylvania.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State extends scholarship offer to in-state running back prospect
Ohio State made an offer to an in-state running back prospect on Thursday morning. Marquise Davis, a Cleveland native, was on the receiving end. Davis is a 2025 prospect who is now up to 14 offers so far in his recruitment. Here’s his announcement:. It’s still very early in...
ysnlive.com
MCDONALD SERVES UP A WIN ON THE ROAD
The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) has plenty of premier programs that make for a number of incredible conference matchups throughout the course of the regular season. The Scarlet Division side of the conference had another night of boys conference matchups on Tuesday night. Inside The Scarlet Division, The McDonald Blue Devils made the trip up to Atwater in their second bout of the year with Waterloo. Playing in plenty of nail-biters in recent seasons, three of the last five meetings between The Blue Devils and the Vikings have been decided by a single bucket prior to Tuesday.
2 USFL teams to play at Hall of Fame Village stadium
The Hall of Fame Village will be the host site for two United States Football League teams during the upcoming season.
WFMJ.com
Demolition begins at Austintown Fitch stadium, brand-new bleachers on the way
Demolition has just begun at the Austintown Fitch High School stadium for some brand-new bleachers coming to the stadium very soon. Demolition started at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and crews are now at work to upgrade the bleachers. The stadium's current bleachers are expected to be fully demolished by the end...
Travis Blaize steps down as Westminster's head football coach
Westminster football will look for a new head coach after Travis Blaize announced on Twitter that he's stepping down from his position.
Comments / 0