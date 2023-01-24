KINSMAN, OHIO. The Badger Braves took on the fast paced, Windham Bombers tonight in what was a very back and forth game. The Braves started off slow in the first quarter but finished the quarter strong with a 23-17 lead. The Braves kept pace with the Bombers and had a 37-34 lead at the half. The intensity continued in the second half as the Bombers had an answer for everything the Braves put up. Duncan Moy was the man of the night for the Braves as he dropped 34 points. Freshman, Preston Geracitano and Tyler McWilliams also had a productive night for the Braves as Geracitano scored 10 points and McWilliams hit a couple clutch three pointers in his first Varsity start for the Braves.

KINSMAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO