South Point, OH

Ironton Tribune

Redmen use team effort to beat Hornets

COAL GROVE — The Rock Hill Redmen decided to gang up on the Coal Grove Hornets. Getting contributions in many different ways from a plethora of players, the Redmen beat the Hornets 73-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday. Rock Hill coach Gordy Collins said it took...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Pointers rally to beat Gallipolis, 54-52

GALLIPOLIS — Facing what looked to be a critical Ohio Valley Conference loss, the South Point Pointers did an about face. Trailing most of the game, the Pointers took the lead and held on for the win as they beat the Gallipolis Blue Devils 54-52 on Tuesday. The comeback...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ironton, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

FOCUS: They’ve got spirit – Vol. 2

Cheerleaders hype up the fans at sporting events throughout Lawrence County. — First half of this gallery can be found here.
Farm and Dairy

Sheep, farm equipment, buggies, antiques, and misc.

From Danville take Rt. 62 East 1.2 miles Mickley Rd. right & go 3/4 mile to Tiger Valley Rd. right. 1 1/2 mile to Edgar Rd. 1/2 mile or from Millwood take Cavallo Rd. right on Flat Run Rd. right & go to Edgar Rd. left to. 26 SHEEP: 21...
DANVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

School lingo with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For parents, learning school-specific lingo can sometimes feel like learning a completely different language. It can even be a barrier to communication between parents and school staff, but there are ways for everyone involved to work through it. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Three busted for meth in Coal Grove

COAL GROVE – Three people were arrested in Coal Grove on Thursday morning on drug charges after officers found methamphetamine and Fentanyl in their car. The Coal Grove Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle. Upon contact with the occupants the officers discovered that a male...
COAL GROVE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Metro News

New name thrown in for governor race

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

DeWine nominates Baldridge as director of Ohio Department of Agriculture

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he will nominate State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R- 90, of Winchester, to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Baldridge a former four-term Adams County commissioner, represented a legislative district which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

Man charged with murder in fight death

A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
IRONTON, OH

Community Policy