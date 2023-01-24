Read full article on original website
Redmen use team effort to beat Hornets
COAL GROVE — The Rock Hill Redmen decided to gang up on the Coal Grove Hornets. Getting contributions in many different ways from a plethora of players, the Redmen beat the Hornets 73-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday. Rock Hill coach Gordy Collins said it took...
Ironton Tribune
Pointers rally to beat Gallipolis, 54-52
GALLIPOLIS — Facing what looked to be a critical Ohio Valley Conference loss, the South Point Pointers did an about face. Trailing most of the game, the Pointers took the lead and held on for the win as they beat the Gallipolis Blue Devils 54-52 on Tuesday. The comeback...
Ironton, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: They’ve got spirit – Vol. 2
Cheerleaders hype up the fans at sporting events throughout Lawrence County. — First half of this gallery can be found here.
A long Deer Season comes to a close
In a deer season that lasted 135 days, Ohio hunters tagged over 203,300 deer for the 2022-23 season. Of that number 92,000 plus were taken by
Farm and Dairy
Sheep, farm equipment, buggies, antiques, and misc.
From Danville take Rt. 62 East 1.2 miles Mickley Rd. right & go 3/4 mile to Tiger Valley Rd. right. 1 1/2 mile to Edgar Rd. 1/2 mile or from Millwood take Cavallo Rd. right on Flat Run Rd. right & go to Edgar Rd. left to. 26 SHEEP: 21...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
Driver hits 2 parked cars, flips own vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A car flipped onto its side in Huntington on Wednesday morning. Huntington Police believe the driver was going too fast for the wet road conditions when their vehicle hit two parked cars and then flipped along the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. The driver was able to get out, and there were no […]
WSAZ
School lingo with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For parents, learning school-specific lingo can sometimes feel like learning a completely different language. It can even be a barrier to communication between parents and school staff, but there are ways for everyone involved to work through it. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped...
Farm and Dairy
Real estate, tractors, skid steer, hay and livestock equipment, and misc.
LAND LOCATED ON: PALMER, CREECH, FLAT RUN, LOUISVILLE & LOCUST ROADS, Seaman, Oh. 45679. Follow Flat Run Rd. off SR 73 or SR 770 to farms, SE of Belfast, Oh., follow signs. SAT. FEB. 25, 2023, at 10:00 AM. AUCTION SITE: FIRST STATE BANK MEETING ROOM,. 19230 ST. RT. 136,...
Metro News
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
Ironton Tribune
Three busted for meth in Coal Grove
COAL GROVE – Three people were arrested in Coal Grove on Thursday morning on drug charges after officers found methamphetamine and Fentanyl in their car. The Coal Grove Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle. Upon contact with the occupants the officers discovered that a male...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
WTAP
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Dailey, a lifelong member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County, Ohio, passed away Tuesday according to a post on the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Dailey died from the injuries...
Metro News
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
Ironton Tribune
DeWine nominates Baldridge as director of Ohio Department of Agriculture
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he will nominate State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R- 90, of Winchester, to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Baldridge a former four-term Adams County commissioner, represented a legislative district which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties...
WSAZ
Oakwood Road interchange WV511 camera
Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard. Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard.
Ironton Tribune
Coal Grove Police officer resigns after unauthorized party in village building (WITH VIDEO)
COAL GROVE — A Coal Grove police officer has resigned after videos surfaced of a party being held in the H. Jae Roush Community Building, which houses the mayor’s court and the police station. In the Snapchat videos, believed to have been taken on Dec. 23 or Dec....
Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with murder in fight death
A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
