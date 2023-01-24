Read full article on original website
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine
A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
3 Long Island school districts named on state report of districts dealing with fiscal stress
A total of fourteen school districts statewide were designated in some level of fiscal stress under New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's Fiscal Stress Monitoring System.
theexaminernews.com
Robles Named Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School
The White Plains Board of Education named Gabriel Robles Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School during a meeting on Jan. 9. Robles, an elementary teacher at Mamaroneck Avenue School, is replacing Dr. Kimberly Crawford, who was named Principal of Ridgeway School in Nov. “We are proud of Mr. Robles, who has...
COVID-19: Brewster School District Asks Hochul Not To Mandate Vaccine For Students
A school district in the Hudson Valley has sent a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul asking her not to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for public school students. The letter, sent on Monday, Jan. 23 by the Brewster Central School District's Board of Education in Putnam County, was sent in the wake of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that the COVID vaccine be received by all children younger than 18.
theexaminernews.com
Temporary Agreement Reached on Chappaqua Electronic Message Sign
The Town of New Castle and the Chappaqua School District reached a temporary agreement to allow the electronic sign on South Greeley Avenue to resume displaying messages following expiration of the original contract. After a Jan. 12 meeting between the town and district, the sign was turned back on pending...
theexaminernews.com
Putnam Legislature Chairman Gets GOP Nod for Southeast Supervisor
Putnam County Legislature Chairman Paul Jonke was unanimously endorsed last week by the Southeast Republican Committee to run for supervisor in the Town of Southeast. Jonke was reelected to a new term last November representing District 6. He is vying to succeed Supervisor Tony Hay, who is retiring after finishing his third term.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz Rescue Squad asks for more financial support as employees leave for better-paying jobs
After a personal plea from the chief, Town of New Paltz officials are trying to give more financial support to the New Paltz Rescue Squad. Town council members approved a three-month contract at its January 19 meeting, in order to be able to revisit the issue once the town financial situation is clearer.
theexaminernews.com
Guatemalan Cuisine Joins the List of Dining Choices in Mahopac
When neighbors stop in early at The Patron Panaderia & Restaurant on Route 6 in Mahopac, they can start their day with some pan dulce that can be dunked into a strong cup of coffee. Flor Ramos, the chef and co-owner, said those customers enjoying the freshly-made sweet breads and...
Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
theexaminernews.com
Misdemeanor Mental Health Court Launches in Westchester
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah joined advocates and government partners last week in announcing the launch of the Westchester Misdemeanor Wellness Court (WMWC), which will offer eligible individuals community-based mental health treatment and services as an alternative to conventional prosecution. The establishment of the WMWC, operating out of White...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Washington Street School Redevelopment is Underway
NEWBURGH – Washington Street School has been closed for several years. There is graffiti on the walls. There are plans for a reopening, but not as a school. The plans are to turn it into a mixed-use commercial residential site. “[It will be] market rate housing with some retail...
This Westchester Chef Named Semifinalist Of Prestigious National Competition
Several restaurants in New York state have been recognized as semifinalists in a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurateur:
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
theexaminernews.com
Company Floats Battery Storage Facility for Industrial Zone in Armonk
A company that transitions energy for clean uses is proposing to build a battery energy storage facility not far from Westchester County Airport in Armonk to bring lower-cost power to customers during times of peak usage. Catalyze Holdings, which is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., has proposed the facility for the...
Details Emerge After 5 Males Try To Enter Eastchester HS, Flee After Security Denies Entry
School officials have provided an update on a group of males who tried to enter a high school in Westchester County before being denied entry. The update was given in regard to an incident on Friday, Jan. 20, when five unidentified males tried to enter Eastchester High School and were turned away by a security guard.
larchmontloop.com
New DMV Office in White Plains
You won’t have to go to Yonkers or Peekskill (unless you want to) or to the temporary Department of Motor Vehicles office in Tarrytown ever again. The new White Plains DMV opened Monday, Jan. 23, on the ground floor of The Source shopping complex, 1 Maple Ave., where Whole Foods, Cheesecake Factory, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Raymour & Flanigan are located.
