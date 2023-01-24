ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahopac, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine

A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Robles Named Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School

The White Plains Board of Education named Gabriel Robles Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School during a meeting on Jan. 9. Robles, an elementary teacher at Mamaroneck Avenue School, is replacing Dr. Kimberly Crawford, who was named Principal of Ridgeway School in Nov. “We are proud of Mr. Robles, who has...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Brewster School District Asks Hochul Not To Mandate Vaccine For Students

A school district in the Hudson Valley has sent a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul asking her not to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for public school students. The letter, sent on Monday, Jan. 23 by the Brewster Central School District's Board of Education in Putnam County, was sent in the wake of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that the COVID vaccine be received by all children younger than 18.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Temporary Agreement Reached on Chappaqua Electronic Message Sign

The Town of New Castle and the Chappaqua School District reached a temporary agreement to allow the electronic sign on South Greeley Avenue to resume displaying messages following expiration of the original contract. After a Jan. 12 meeting between the town and district, the sign was turned back on pending...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
theexaminernews.com

Putnam Legislature Chairman Gets GOP Nod for Southeast Supervisor

Putnam County Legislature Chairman Paul Jonke was unanimously endorsed last week by the Southeast Republican Committee to run for supervisor in the Town of Southeast. Jonke was reelected to a new term last November representing District 6. He is vying to succeed Supervisor Tony Hay, who is retiring after finishing his third term.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Guatemalan Cuisine Joins the List of Dining Choices in Mahopac

When neighbors stop in early at The Patron Panaderia & Restaurant on Route 6 in Mahopac, they can start their day with some pan dulce that can be dunked into a strong cup of coffee. Flor Ramos, the chef and co-owner, said those customers enjoying the freshly-made sweet breads and...
MAHOPAC, NY
CBS New York

Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
theexaminernews.com

Misdemeanor Mental Health Court Launches in Westchester

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah joined advocates and government partners last week in announcing the launch of the Westchester Misdemeanor Wellness Court (WMWC), which will offer eligible individuals community-based mental health treatment and services as an alternative to conventional prosecution. The establishment of the WMWC, operating out of White...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Washington Street School Redevelopment is Underway

NEWBURGH – Washington Street School has been closed for several years. There is graffiti on the walls. There are plans for a reopening, but not as a school. The plans are to turn it into a mixed-use commercial residential site. “[It will be] market rate housing with some retail...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood

Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
BROOKLYN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Company Floats Battery Storage Facility for Industrial Zone in Armonk

A company that transitions energy for clean uses is proposing to build a battery energy storage facility not far from Westchester County Airport in Armonk to bring lower-cost power to customers during times of peak usage. Catalyze Holdings, which is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., has proposed the facility for the...
ARMONK, NY
larchmontloop.com

New DMV Office in White Plains

You won’t have to go to Yonkers or Peekskill (unless you want to) or to the temporary Department of Motor Vehicles office in Tarrytown ever again. The new White Plains DMV opened Monday, Jan. 23, on the ground floor of The Source shopping complex, 1 Maple Ave., where Whole Foods, Cheesecake Factory, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Raymour & Flanigan are located.
WHITE PLAINS, NY

