Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found
Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
msn.com
Gene therapy into brain helps kid with rare disease
Scientists say delivering gene therapy directly to the brain holds great promise. The first brain-delivered gene therapy on the market was recently approved in Europe and the U.K. for a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency. (Jan. 24) (AP video: Tassanee Vejpongsa, Tian Macleod Ji and Michael Hill/Production: Shelby Lum)
Scientists discover anti-aging gene that rewinds heart age by 10 years
A single administration of the mutant anti-aging gene stopped the decay of heart function in middle-aged mice.
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy combined with targeted therapy for colorectal cancer yields promising outcomes for patients
A new study that used insights from the lab to drive a clinical trial for patients with a difficult-to-treat form of colorectal cancer improved patients' response to treatment and has yielded key insights with broad relevance to other forms of cancer. Led by investigators from the Mass General Cancer Center,...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows Gut Bacteria Affect Brain Health – Reveals New Approach to Treating Alzheimer’s Disease
Findings from research on mice suggest a new approach to treating Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. A growing pile of evidence indicates that the tens of trillions of microbes that normally live in our intestines — the so-called gut microbiome — have far-reaching effects on how our bodies function. Members of this microbial community produce vitamins, help us digest food, prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria and regulate the immune system, among other benefits. Now, a new study suggests that the gut microbiome also plays a key role in the health of our brains, according to researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes
Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
How a Slow-Growing Leukemia Transforms to a More Aggressive Cancer
Every year, up to 1% of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a slow-growing blood cancer, have their disease transform into a far more aggressive cancer, a form of lymphoma known as Richter’s Syndrome. For the most part, the genomic changes that underlie this metamorphosis and push it forward have been obscure, hindering advances in treatment.
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
MedicalXpress
Keys to making immunotherapy work against pancreatic cancer found in tumor microenvironment
A new study that analyzed the tumor microenvironment of pancreatic cancer revealed the cause of tumor cell resistance to immunotherapy and resulted in new treatment strategies. This study, led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, is the latest from an ongoing platform trial formed in 2015 to...
Medical News Today
Nasal antibody spray heals stroke-related brain damage in animal models
Delivery of therapeutics such as antibodies to the central nervous system is challenging due to the blood-brain barrier that prevents the entry of large molecules from circulation to the brain. Intranasal delivery bypasses the blood-brain barrier, and there is evidence to suggest that this noninvasive method can deliver detectable levels...
technologynetworks.com
Zinc Finger Model Promising for Gene Therapy
Researchers at the University of Toronto and New York University have developed a novel technology that can engineer proteins to target any stretch of DNA in the human genome, opening a door toward gene therapies for a broader range of health conditions. The researchers fed data from billions of interactions...
An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity
For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.
