Oklahoma State

SFGate

San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader

Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year's ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Regulators nix proposal on California's last nuclear plant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In pointed language, federal regulators rebuffed a request Tuesday from the operator of California’s last nuclear power plant that could have smoothed its pathway to securing a longer operating life for its twin reactors. The decision marks the latest skirmish in a long-running fight...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...In Oregon, John Day Basin and Central Oregon. In. Washington, Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with. respiratory...
WASHINGTON STATE

