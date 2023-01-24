Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Driver, passenger injured in Red Lake County crash
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES SECOND HYDRANT HERO WINNER
The Crookston Fire Department would like to congratulate Tyler Hviding on being the second Hydrant Hero of the season. To show their appreciation, the department presented him with $25 in Chamber Bucks to be used at a local business in town. If there is a hydrant on your block and...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
KNOX News Radio
Weather related closing and delays
Blizzard Warning for the northern Red River Valley from midnight to noon on Friday……. No Travel Advised US-2 Lakota to Grand Forks…. UND closing tonight at 10 p.m. and will reopen 10 a.m. Friday…. NCTC campus will open at 10 a.m…. Grand Forks County Office Building...
valleynewslive.com
Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
valleynewslive.com
Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY HALL HIRES NEW HUMAN RESOURCES COORDINATOR JORDAN BERGQUIST
The Crookston City Hall announced that it hired Jordan Bergquist as its new Human Resources Coordinator in June and has moved him into the public sector of the City Hall building. This is a new position that the city adopted and put Bergquist in charge of multiple important tasks for the city, such as recruitment and employee payroll.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DISPATCHED TO CAR FIRE WITHIN DETACHED GARAGE
At approximately 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 219 Seward Ave for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the detached garage....
rjbroadcasting.com
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
TRF seeks to build a trail along Barzen Avenue
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL RELEASES REVIEW AND COMMENT ON UPCOMING PUBLIC REFERENDUM
A review and comment must be provided on a school district construction project proposal before the district conducts a referendum, solicits bids, or issues bonds for the project. A project proposal has been submitted for review and comment according to requirements set forth in Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.71, subdivisions 9 and 10, and Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.72. The district provides the following information:
kvrr.com
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT CONTAINS COOKING FIRE AT APARTMENT BUILDING ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
At approximately 10:35 a.m. this morning, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the Continental Covenant Apartments at 1712 Continental Dr. for a fire alarm with smoke. Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story apartment building that was partially evacuated. Fire crews entered the building to find a...
kroxam.com
NORTHWEST ARTS COUNCIL ANNOUCNES UPCOMING DEADLINES FOR ARTS PROJECTS GRANTS
Northwest Arts Council applications are open for Project Grants for nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, and other nonprofit organizations from our seven-county Minnesota service area, including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties. Nonprofits and government organizations can apply for one art project at a time. The...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCORES THREE TIMES IN THE LAST THREE MINUTES TO BEAT BEMIDJI 3-1 IN GIRL’S HOCKEY
The Crookston Pirates were trailing 1-0 through two and 2/3 of the game when they scored two goals 11 seconds apart with just over three minutes to go in the game and added an open net goal with a minute and half left to come from behind to beat the Bemidji Lumberjacks at the Crookston Sports Center.
kfgo.com
N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SCHEDULE SPECIAL ELECTION DATES TO FILL 1ST DISTRICT COMMISSIONER’S CHAIR
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s Consent items only included the board approving the board minutes from their meeting on January 17. The board approved the item unanimously. COUNTY BOARD MEMBERS ISSUE FORUM. The board then began...
