KULR8
MSU Billings men's hoops escapes Northwest Nazarene with win to stay first in GNAC
NAMPA, Idaho — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team survived an upset bid from Northwest Nazarene on Thursday night, holding on for a narrow 60-58 win as the Nighthawks had attempts to tie and win the game on their final possession. Yellowjacket forward Bilal Shabazz missed two free...
KULR8
Billings Skyview steals crosstown win from Billings Senior 75-34
BILLINGS — Charlize Davis has been a three-sport contributor at Billings Skyview going on four years now, but it’s sometimes a little too easy to overlook the level of her athleticism. She’s a state placer in track and field and led the Falcons’ girls soccer team with 14...
KULR8
Huntley Project wrestling defending state title by building on last year's mistakes
WORDEN--Huntley Project wrestling is working to defend their state title simply by working to clean up last year's mistakes. The Red Devils won state by a margin of 79 points last season after coming up short the past two years. They said it was all hard work and focusing on small improvements that led them there.
KULR8
Burckley's buzzer-beater lifts Broncs over Falcons 63-60
BILLINGS- It may have felt a little weird coming off his fingertips, but Maclain Burckley said his three-pointer looked good when he shot it. The backboard flashed red, the buzzer sounded, and the basketball went through the net as Burkcley buried the deep ball to deliver a crosstown win for Senior 63-60.
KULR8
Report: Ex-Rocky football coach Jason Petrino tabbed as North Dakota State D-coordinator
BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College head football coach Jason Petrino is poised to be on the move, with the Kalispell native reportedly tabbed to be the next defensive coordinator at North Dakota State. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported Wednesday evening that Petrino, who coached the Battlin' Bears from...
KULR8
New Billings Mustangs GM Matt Allen 'can't wait' for opening day
BILLINGS — Matt Allen is a baseball guy, so he’s extremely happy to have landed in a baseball town. While having his new job as general manager of the Billings Mustangs is thrilling, he’s had to dive right in as Billings prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary season. The Mustangs open the Pioneer League season, their third as a MLB Partner League club, May 23 at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads.
KULR8
Billy Horton Named Billings Mustangs Manager
BILLINGS, Montana – The Billings Mustangs today introduced their new 2023 field manager. He is Billy Horton, who has worked for three MLB clubs including the San Francisco Giants during their World Series Championship runs in 2012 and 2014. Horton replaces 2022 manager Jim Riggleman, a five-time major league manager who in 2022 led the Mustangs to the playoffs.
Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend
Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
Rocky Vista Montana College completes construction, looks forward to first class
After 18 months of construction, the 135,000-square-foot Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings is complete.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tracking a Winter Storm
Snow showers today, Rain-Snow-Wind tomorrow, Winter Storm Friday into Saturday, Turning much colder next week
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The latest winter storm timing and intensity
As winds decrease in the eastern plains Thursday evening, showers will be replaced by colder air and heaver snow. The real cold arrives by early Monday.
Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings
You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
Overnight: Shooting On Lake Elmo Drive, Standoff in Billings
From the Billings Police Department from 11:44 PM last night:. Billings Police responded to a shooting outside of 1225 Lake Elmo Drive. Both the suspect and victim fled the scene, and the victim has not been located. It is unknown if they were hit by gunfire. The suspect was located...
yourbigsky.com
Much colder in next 24 hours – ICY roads
Get ready for a big change back to winter weather through the weekend. Although we’ve enjoyed mild temperatures for the past week in Billings, winter returns for the next five days with temperatures in the single digits by Sunday. The roads will be SLICK so take your time on...
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
Billings police investigate shooting in the Heights
Police said on a social media post published at 11:44 p.m. Monday that officers responded to a shooting outside 1225 Lake Elmo Dr.
Limited snowfall hurting Red Lodge businesses
It's been a tough year for the residents of Red Lodge — beginning with the June flooding — and now a lack of snowfall this winter has businesses struggling throughout the community.
Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics
Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
KULR8
Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo
BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
