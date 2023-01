ATLANTA -- HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced the second annual 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars Watch List featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities. Graduate Students Forward Yahuza Rasas and guard Will Douglas from Prairie View A&M has been selected to this years watch list.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO