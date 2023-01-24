Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
BBC
Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan filmed at Australian Open posing for pictures with Vladimir Putin supporters
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has been filmed posing for pictures with supporters of Russia president Vladimir Putin...
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal believes Djokovic referring to nephew Nadal in being 'victims' while injured, believes Serbian isn't faking injury
Novak Djokovic vented about the media questioning his injuries while not doing the same for other players and Toni Nadal believes he talked about Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is dealing with a leg injury that makes it painful for him to move at times during the match. He was spotted trying all kinds of things on the court to help alleviate the effects of the injury but it didn't impact his tennis. He's playing as great as ever which made some question the severity of it.
Tommy Paul just did something no American has done at the Australian Open in 14 years
On Tuesday in Melbourne, Tommy Paul did something no American man has done in 14 years at the Australian Open: Advance to the tournament’s men’s singles semifinal round. With the four-set victory over Ben Shelton on Day 10 of the Open, Paul also was able to advance to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
tennisuptodate.com
Magda Linette keeps Cinderella story alive with stunning victory over Karolina Pliskova, advances to maiden Australian Open semifinal
The dream run continued for Magda Linette, as the unseeded Pole outplayed former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open. Linette remained consistent in her 6-3 7-5 victory on Wednesday, matching her big-hitting opponent's power from the baseline. After an...
Tennis-Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash to make Australian Open semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tommy Paul became the first American man to reach the Australian Open semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2009 after outclassing Ben Shelton 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an all-American clash at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
2023 Qatar Open Doha ATP Entry List - Nadal, Zverev, Medvedev & more
The 2023 Qatar Open will be held in Doha from February 20 - 26 and the entry list is full of star players. Rafael Nadal leads the entry list for this ATP 250 event, but after the first major of the season, the Spaniard announced that he will be out for 6-8 weeks, and most likely, he will not compete at the 2023 Qatar Open. Although having the 22-time Grand Slam champion is something that every event wishes for, even without Nadal, the tournament should be a spectacle.
Novak Djokovic shuts down Tommy Paul, to face Tsitsipas for title
Novak Djokovic put aside some shaky play in the early going and took over his Australian Open semifinal against unseeded American Tommy Paul, winning 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 to close in on a 10th championship at Melbourne Park and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff
The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world nuber one Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores
Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final, pitting the reigning Wimbledon champion against one of the best players yet to win a major. Rybakina, the No. 22 seed from Kazakhstan, knocked out three consecutive major champions en route to the final, including top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic towel meltdown: Crowd boos as Serbian recovers to win first set in Australian Open semi-final
A mid-set meltdown from Novak Djokovic has not stopped the world No.4 from winning the first set 7-5 in the semi-final against Tommy Paul as boos rang out from the Australian Open crowd at Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic was cruising at 5-1 up in the first set against the US...
wtatennis.com
Swiatek leads strong fields for February's Middle East events
Robust fields are headed to the Middle East in February, as the entries for WTA 500 events in Doha and Abu Dhabi and the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai begin to come into focus. Nine of the Top 10 ranked players on the Hologic WTA Tour are signed up for the 500 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha, with main-draw play taking place Feb. 13-18. Defending champion and World No.1 Iga Swiatek, winner of two Grand Slam titles last season, tops the lineup.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Qatar ExxonMobil Open ATP Entry List featuring Nadal, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev and Zverev
The Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be hosted in Doha, Qatar from February 20-26, 2023 and will feature several of the ATP's top talent as they battle for one of the more esteemed titles on tour. An ATP 250 event, the Qatar Open will see 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal...
Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nine-times Wimbledon men's doubles champion Todd Woodbridge said on Thursday it was "heartbreaking" to hear the All England Club had made the decision to cut the event to best-of-three sets rather than five from this year.
Djokovic’s dad stays away from Australian Open semifinal
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s father stayed away from the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s semifinal victory on Friday after getting embroiled in a flap involving spectators who brought banned Russian flags to Melbourne Park. Srdjan Djokovic released a statement saying he would not be at Rod...
Comments / 1