HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com

Toni Nadal believes Djokovic referring to nephew Nadal in being 'victims' while injured, believes Serbian isn't faking injury

Novak Djokovic vented about the media questioning his injuries while not doing the same for other players and Toni Nadal believes he talked about Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is dealing with a leg injury that makes it painful for him to move at times during the match. He was spotted trying all kinds of things on the court to help alleviate the effects of the injury but it didn't impact his tennis. He's playing as great as ever which made some question the severity of it.
Yardbarker

2023 Qatar Open Doha ATP Entry List - Nadal, Zverev, Medvedev & more

The 2023 Qatar Open will be held in Doha from February 20 - 26 and the entry list is full of star players. Rafael Nadal leads the entry list for this ATP 250 event, but after the first major of the season, the Spaniard announced that he will be out for 6-8 weeks, and most likely, he will not compete at the 2023 Qatar Open. Although having the 22-time Grand Slam champion is something that every event wishes for, even without Nadal, the tournament should be a spectacle.
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff

The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world nuber one Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final, pitting the reigning Wimbledon champion against one of the best players yet to win a major. Rybakina, the No. 22 seed from Kazakhstan, knocked out three consecutive major champions en route to the final, including top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.
wtatennis.com

Swiatek leads strong fields for February's Middle East events

Robust fields are headed to the Middle East in February, as the entries for WTA 500 events in Doha and Abu Dhabi and the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai begin to come into focus. Nine of the Top 10 ranked players on the Hologic WTA Tour are signed up for the 500 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha, with main-draw play taking place Feb. 13-18. Defending champion and World No.1 Iga Swiatek, winner of two Grand Slam titles last season, tops the lineup.
The Associated Press

Djokovic’s dad stays away from Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s father stayed away from the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s semifinal victory on Friday after getting embroiled in a flap involving spectators who brought banned Russian flags to Melbourne Park. Srdjan Djokovic released a statement saying he would not be at Rod...

