New York City, NY

Migrants bused to NYC form Texas arrested after stealing $12K from Macy's store on Long Island

By Hope Sloop For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Four migrants who were brought into New York City on buses from the U.S.-Mexico border were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shoplifting thousands in merchandise.

Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, Rafael Rojas, 27, and Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, are accused of traveling from Manhattan to Nassau County on Long Island to steal $12,489 in goods from the Macy's Roosevelt Field mall.

Since Republican governors began sending migrants to New York City last year, an estimated 40,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the Big Apple.

Just last week, Mayor Eric Adams made headlines for saying 'there is no more room' after previously stating the city would always welcome migrants.

Buses of migrants have been arriving in NYC since fall when Republican governors, primarily Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, began sending asylum seekers from the border to largely Democratic-leaning cities.

According to police in Nassau County, the group told a Spanish speaking detective they came to New York on a bus from Texas.

Officers first responded to the Macy's incident just after 8.30pm on January 9.

The law enforcement officials immediately began searching for a vehicle that fled the scene after the theft.

During their search, officers located a vehicle driving on Ring Road in Garden City.

The driver of the vehicle was said to have been committing multiple traffic violations, according to police.

Officers pulled over the vehicle, a 2006 BMW with fake plates, after Meza allegedly failed to use a turn signal.

After being taken into custody, they told one of the detective's about how they came to New York, according to Detective Lt. Richard Lebrun.

At this time it is unknown when they made their way from the border to NYC.

Meza entered the U.S.-Mexico border on July 4, 2022, while the others arrived in September, Nassau County officials stated.

Police did say that Miguel and Rafael Rojas have been living at the Westin Hotel on West 57th Street in Manhattan since they arrived.

All four men were charged with third-degree grand larceny.

It's unclear what items the group stole from the department store.

Meza, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with multiple traffic violations.

The group was arraigned in First District court in Hempstead on January 10.

Escobar and Rafael Rojas were released while court info for Meza and Miguel was not available.

'Here in Nassau County, our police department is going to be vigilant in making sure that anybody who commits a crime is tracked down, caught and arrested,' Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

According to Newsday , police said the four may have ties to a South American thievery ring.

In a Monday press conference, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he agrees with the 'change of tune' from Mayor Eric Adams regarding the border crisis.

Blakeman was referencing Adams' recent trip to the border and his interviews afterward in which he called the situation a 'disaster' while visiting El Paso .

'Why isn't this considered a disaster? This is a crisis,' Adams told The New York Post at the end of his visit.

'No one is coordinating this national effort,' he said from Texas .

'FEMA needs to step up. That's their job,' he said, speaking of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Adams previously made a $1 billion request to help deal with the crisis.

