FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana
Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
Sandbags Now Available In Lafayette Parish Ahead Of Severe Threat
Due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, sandbags are available at several locations in Lafayette Parish. All locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower. LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS. North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue) Picard Park, 130 Park Lane.
Acadia Parish School Board votes to approve 4-day school week
One local school district is making a bold move impacting the education of its students. The Acadia Parish schools will be going to 4-day a week classes. At a brief special meeting Thursday evening, the Acadia Parish school board voted 5 to 3 to implement the 4-day week starting with next school year.
Pet Tuesday: Meet Cilantro! Cilantro Is Patiently Waiting For His New Home At Acadiana Animal Aid
Marissa Guidry with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to introduce Acadiana to Cilantro. Cilantro roamed the studio, showing off his winning personality with viewers. He is a puppy who is goofy, loves love and loves to play. Adopt him at acadianaanimalaid.org. Pet Tuesday: Meet Cilantro! Cilantro Is Patiently...
Electricity shut off in Scott to allow for emergency storm repairs
News release from City of Scott on Wednesday.... Entergy will be turning off electricity in some areas today from 1 pm to approximately 3 pm for repairs. This is an emergency situation affecting many services in the area caused by severe weather last night. ln order to repair safely portions of the circuit will have to be turned off for repairs.
Man arrested in Lafayette's 3rd murder of year stemming from domestic dispute
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office news release on Tuesday... At approximately 11:30 AM on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call at the 200 block of Prairie Lane. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a deceased female who was later identified as Kouminique Marie Savoy (38) from Lafayette. As a result of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested William Roger Broussard (35) from Lafayette late yesterday evening and charged him with:
Melt In Your Mouth Lobster Rolls From ATF Bistro In Youngsville
Scott Marshall and Gregory Madison, Co-Owners of ATF Bistro, stopped by News15 at Noon to showcase one of their delectable menu items, the "Lobster Roll". ATF Bistro opened 3 weeks ago in Youngsville, both Scott and Gregory say business has been crazy in the best way possible.
Severe Weather Likely Early This Evening
A large and dynamic storm system that brought heavy thunderstorms and severe weather to Acadiana this evening has moved out of the region allowing for much quieter conditions to prevail for the rest of the night. In its wake, a few scattered showers and an isolated rumble of thunder will...
