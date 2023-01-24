ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama

Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
What’s Shakin’ in the Shoals: Behind the Shoals Sound and a new music venue

SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Things are always moving and groovin’ in the Shoals. To stay in the know, Lillian Glanton is sharing all the latest with TVL. For the Record Music Hall is the latest music venue to open its doors in Florence. Locals celebrated the grand opening with a packed out weekend of shows featuring local artists like Coffee Black, Thad and Company, Yes Trespassing, Local Brand, Brother Goode and many more.
Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree

An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
Walker Co. Army reservist pleaded guilty to theft of government funds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An army reservist in Nauvoo pleaded guilty to defrauding the Department of Defense January 24. According to the plea agreement, 39-year-old Jared Romine Barton is accused of stealing more than $53,000 after he submitted false travel claims and associated timecards for travel reimbursement on trips he did not take.
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
Arley Police disarm possible shooter at Duncan Bridge Campground

ARLEY - The report of a male subject shooting a gun and a female subject possibly shot inside a car at Duncan Bridge Campground Jan. 22, led the Arley Police into an altercation with the subject in order to disarm him. Zelaya Cerrato, 37, of Honduras, has been charged with...
Woman charged with capital murder, arson requests plea deal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman who is charged with capital murder in commission to arson is requesting a plea deal. Susie Ella Stovall was arrested for her involvement in a house fire in 2015 that claimed the life of her husband. Azrel Gene Stovall, 66, was found dead in their double-wide mobile home.
