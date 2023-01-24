Family friends provide update on Jay Briscoe's daughters, Mark Briscoe

Friends of the Pugh family provided updates on Jay's daughters as well as Mark on Monday evening.

Josh Wharton went live on Facebook Monday night and provided another update on the Pugh family. He said during the broadcast that he had talked to Mark a half hour prior, noting he was chipper and upbeat.

“The one thing that stuck out to me,” Wharton said, “he said, 'I can't imagine going through this not being a believer.' He, and you guys reading the Bible, realize that our time here on Earth is a small glimpse in our existence. [Mark] realizes that we're going to see him again and he's hoping to use this as a tool to motivate people to get into heaven with us, use Jamin's untimely death as a witness almost to get people to come to heaven with him.”

Wharton shared a text message from Mark which read ”'GOD IS ON THE THRONE. That’s all I got bro.”

Wharton noted that Gracie, 12, has worked with physical and occupational therapy over the last several days, with her strength improving. He noted that today, she assisted with her transfer into a wheelchair using a sideboard. She has been able to be up for a while to play games and watch movies with her family.

Jayleigh, 9, had her NG tube removed on Saturday and by Sunday morning was able to eat and drink “as much as she pleases," with Wharton noting she was much happier. On Monday, she worked with physical and occupational therapy and was able to do her first stand transfer into her wheelchair. The wound vac on her abdominal incision was also removed.

ROH on Monday released a new Jay Briscoe t-shirt , with 100% of the proceeds going to the Pugh family.