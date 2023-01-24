ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Family friends provide update on Jay Briscoe's daughters, Mark Briscoe

By Bryan Rose
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fyRZ_0kP2zIQy00

Friends of the Pugh family provided updates on Jay's daughters as well as Mark on Monday evening.

Family friends of Jaymin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) provided an update on Monday regarding his daughters as well as Mark Briscoe.

Josh Wharton went live on Facebook Monday night and provided another update on the Pugh family. He said during the broadcast that he had talked to Mark a half hour prior, noting he was chipper and upbeat.

“The one thing that stuck out to me,” Wharton said, “he said, 'I can't imagine going through this not being a believer.' He, and you guys reading the Bible, realize that our time here on Earth is a small glimpse in our existence. [Mark] realizes that we're going to see him again and he's hoping to use this as a tool to motivate people to get into heaven with us, use Jamin's untimely death as a witness almost to get people to come to heaven with him.”

Wharton shared a text message from Mark which read ”'GOD IS ON THE THRONE. That’s all I got bro.”

Wharton noted that Gracie, 12, has worked with physical and occupational therapy over the last several days, with her strength improving. He noted that today, she assisted with her transfer into a wheelchair using a sideboard. She has been able to be up for a while to play games and watch movies with her family.

Jayleigh, 9, had her NG tube removed on Saturday and by Sunday morning was able to eat and drink “as much as she pleases," with Wharton noting she was much happier. On Monday, she worked with physical and occupational therapy and was able to do her first stand transfer into her wheelchair. The wound vac on her abdominal incision was also removed.

ROH on Monday released a new Jay Briscoe t-shirt , with 100% of the proceeds going to the Pugh family.

Comments / 0

Related
slamwrestling.net

Jay Briscoe’s widow provides update on kids

Ashley Pugh, the widow of Jay Briscoe, provided an update on two of their two daughters, following a fatal car crash on Tuesday evening in Laurel, Delaware. Their son, Gannon, was not involved in the accident. The two-car collision killed Jay — Jamin Pugh — and another unidentified person....
LAUREL, DE
Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
HollywoodLife

‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’

Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
AMY KAPLAN

'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'

According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
Page Six

Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years together

Here come the brides. Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” Monday that she finally plans to walk down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, in 2023. “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor told author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein after admitting she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.” Roberts, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021. Laign completed radiation...
extratv

Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating

Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
Amy Christie

Wife on brother-in-law: "He drops his kid off, and I have to watch him for free"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a new family with your partner is a very fulfilling experience and having your own home and kids often feel like complete happiness when the couple is together. The joy of sharing a home and parenting your kids can be a bit dimmed by extended family, though, particularly if you find yourself having responsibilities you never expected.
People

Ree Drummond's Foster Son Jamar Pens Heartfelt Tribute to 'the Best Father Figure' Ladd Drummond

Jamar Goff joined the Drummond family in 2018 when Ree and Ladd became his foster parents Ree and Ladd Drummond's foster son, Jamar Goff, is grateful for his family. On Sunday, Goff, 20, posted a touching message for his foster father's birthday. "I've been blessed with the best father figure I could possibly ask for. The smartest, strongest, most dedicated, and devoted man I know," he wrote alongside a photo with Ladd and Ree while he signed his letter of intent to play football for the University of Central...
The Longmont Leader

Patricia Ann Howard

Patricia Ann Tucker, Carr Howard was born on September 1, 1947 in Morgantown, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Herbert and Matilda Tucker. She was the youngest of six children. Four brothers and one sister, Betty Delgado who still survives. Patricia Graduated from Cardington High school in Cardington, Ohio in 1965. Patricia loved to cook, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games, puzzles, gardening and also enjoyed traveling.
COLORADO STATE
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy