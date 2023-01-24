Below is a transcript of an interview a Breeze staff member conducted with Mr. Velasco:. I had a lot of great coaches and teachers in high school who planted the seed in me to pursue teaching. I love learning and I took an elective here in my senior year at SMHS called Introduction to Education. It was a class where a group of upper classmen go to freshman and sophomore classes and mentor and tutor students in their classes. I had a group of sophomores that I mentored and helped them in their world history class. I really enjoyed the experience of tutoring students not that much younger than me and thought teaching would be a cool career to do.

