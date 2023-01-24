Read full article on original website
Santa Maria Neighbors Air Concerns About Planned Hope Village Project to House Homeless Residents
A meeting about a proposed temporary village for homeless residents on Santa Barbara County-owned land at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria drew angry comments, questions and some support on Wednesday night from neighbors and others. Hope Village would have 94 cabins to house more than 100 people at...
Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal
Noozhawk
Isla Vista Community Services District Installs Board Members
Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were each sworn in on Dec. 13 to serve another four-year term on the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors. Their terms will end in December 2026. Olivia Craig sworn in for a two-year term, ending in December 2024. Brandt and Freeman...
Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team
Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates second anniversary
El Camino Homeless Organization’s second campus opened in Dec. 2020. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been serving those in the community facing homelessness since 2001. But in Dec. 2020, an opportunity arose for ECHO to expand services and open a second campus in Paso Robles. With one-time funding available from the state, a building situated in the city’s Homeless Services Overlay Zone, and a community ready for new services to be introduced, ECHO set to work opening their new campus on a portion of the project offering an emergency shelter program, a residency shelter program, meals, showers, and housing resources available to anyone in the community. Now open for two years what impact has the shelter had on the City of Paso Robles?
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: What Does Environmental Justice Mean?
The city of Lompoc, and presumably Santa Barbara County and other cities within the county, will be amending their general plans to include a state-mandated Environmental Justice Element. Just how much this will cost is an open question, since the public review process for general plan changes can be lengthy.
SLO Rep announces $1 million donation, new downtown theater plan: ‘Couldn’t be more excited’
A new SLO theater complex has been in the works for several years, but hit a snag during COVID-19. Here’s what is changing.
Noozhawk
Rotary Club Forum to Address Human Trafficking on Central Coast
In recognition of January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, six Central Coast Rotary clubs have joined forces to present a forum about Human Trafficking on the Central Coast, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway. Registration link is https://tinyurl.com/knowtraffic. Entry is $25 per person.
Noozhawk
From Dancing Pirates to Flower Festival, Lompoc Goes to Town With Activities for 2023
With the new year come new opportunities, and Lompoc is promoting 12 months of local activities that run through Dec. 31. Some top local events for 2023 include:. Boscutti Ballet Theatre Presents “Pirates! The Curse of the Shadow Stones”. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m. at Lompoc Civic Auditorium. The...
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos residents file claims, blame CSD for catastrophic failure
At least 13 residents have filed claims against the Los Osos Community Services District seeking financial compensation for mudslide and flood damage to their homes with multiple victims accusing the district of negligence. Decades ago, contractors built a retention basin at the base of the Cabrillo Estates, a subdivision on...
Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
Noozhawk
Highway 1 Rock Scaling Work to Cause Detour Near Lompoc, Jan. 26
A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, Jan. 26. There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc, 9-11 a.m. Travelers will not be...
Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria
Resources from local, state and federal agencies were offered to people in Santa Maria at Maramonte Hall on Monday afternoon. The post Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
U.S. Postal Service holding statewide job fair
USPS is looking to fill nearly 200 positions in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. Statewide, there are more than 2,000 open positions.
No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan
PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
smhsbreeze.com
Meet Mr. Velasco, SMHS Graduate and history teacher.
Below is a transcript of an interview a Breeze staff member conducted with Mr. Velasco:. I had a lot of great coaches and teachers in high school who planted the seed in me to pursue teaching. I love learning and I took an elective here in my senior year at SMHS called Introduction to Education. It was a class where a group of upper classmen go to freshman and sophomore classes and mentor and tutor students in their classes. I had a group of sophomores that I mentored and helped them in their world history class. I really enjoyed the experience of tutoring students not that much younger than me and thought teaching would be a cool career to do.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo
Amtrak cancels Central Coast train routes due to storm repairs. When will tracks reopen?
Crews are working to repair a railroad bridge damaged by heavy rainfall, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
