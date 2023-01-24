ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, CA

Noozhawk

Isla Vista Community Services District Installs Board Members

Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were each sworn in on Dec. 13 to serve another four-year term on the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors. Their terms will end in December 2026. Olivia Craig sworn in for a two-year term, ending in December 2024. Brandt and Freeman...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates second anniversary

El Camino Homeless Organization’s second campus opened in Dec. 2020. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been serving those in the community facing homelessness since 2001. But in Dec. 2020, an opportunity arose for ECHO to expand services and open a second campus in Paso Robles. With one-time funding available from the state, a building situated in the city’s Homeless Services Overlay Zone, and a community ready for new services to be introduced, ECHO set to work opening their new campus on a portion of the project offering an emergency shelter program, a residency shelter program, meals, showers, and housing resources available to anyone in the community. Now open for two years what impact has the shelter had on the City of Paso Robles?
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: What Does Environmental Justice Mean?

The city of Lompoc, and presumably Santa Barbara County and other cities within the county, will be amending their general plans to include a state-mandated Environmental Justice Element. Just how much this will cost is an open question, since the public review process for general plan changes can be lengthy.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Rotary Club Forum to Address Human Trafficking on Central Coast

In recognition of January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, six Central Coast Rotary clubs have joined forces to present a forum about Human Trafficking on the Central Coast, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway. Registration link is https://tinyurl.com/knowtraffic. Entry is $25 per person.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos residents file claims, blame CSD for catastrophic failure

At least 13 residents have filed claims against the Los Osos Community Services District seeking financial compensation for mudslide and flood damage to their homes with multiple victims accusing the district of negligence. Decades ago, contractors built a retention basin at the base of the Cabrillo Estates, a subdivision on...
LOS OSOS, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Highway 1 Rock Scaling Work to Cause Detour Near Lompoc, Jan. 26

A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, Jan. 26. There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc, 9-11 a.m. Travelers will not be...
LOMPOC, CA
The Paso Robles Press

No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
smhsbreeze.com

Meet Mr. Velasco, SMHS Graduate and history teacher.

Below is a transcript of an interview a Breeze staff member conducted with Mr. Velasco:. I had a lot of great coaches and teachers in high school who planted the seed in me to pursue teaching. I love learning and I took an elective here in my senior year at SMHS called Introduction to Education. It was a class where a group of upper classmen go to freshman and sophomore classes and mentor and tutor students in their classes. I had a group of sophomores that I mentored and helped them in their world history class. I really enjoyed the experience of tutoring students not that much younger than me and thought teaching would be a cool career to do.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

