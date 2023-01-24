Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
Related
Las Vegas airport will increase public parking by 1,500 spaces
Harry Reid International Airport announced it's adding more than 1,500 parking spots for the public at the airport.
Busy stretch of I-15 to close this weekend
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding drivers of the upcoming, full closure of north- and southbound I-15 this weekend. The freeway will close between Russell and Flamingo from 10 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
Second Starbucks location in Las Vegas valley announces plan to unionize
A second Starbucks location in the Las Vegas valley has announced its plans to unionize, according to a letter sent to executives by Starbucks Workers United.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas drivers to see full closure of I-15 at Tropicana this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising Las Vegas drivers of a full closure of the Intertate 15 at Tropicana this weekend. According to a news release, both north- and southbound lanes of the Interstate 15 will be impacted. The agency says the freeway will close between Russell and Flamingo roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.
KTNV
City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
13 Investigates: What's really driving up catalytic converter theft?
Catalytic converter theft continues to haunt car owners, costing thousands in repairs. What factors are driving up costs of the precious metals used to filter out pollutants? 13 Investigates.
Uptick in deadly crashes along Red Rock Canyon and Pahrump lead to proposed construction project
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From Pahrump to Las Vegas, to Red Rock Canyon the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said those commutes need safety improvements. NDOT released its SR-160 & SR-159 corridor plan this month, which highlighted changes to the two highways it intends to pursue in the coming years following an uptick in fatal […]
Fox5 KVVU
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
License suspended at North Las Vegas cannabis facility
Nevada regulators suspended licenses Tuesday for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation and production facility because it presents a "threat" to public safety and health.
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit: Las Vegas Strip hotel operators work together to artificially inflate room prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A class action lawsuit filed Wednesday against many of the resorts on the Las Vegas Strip alleges four of the largest hotel operators are working together with a third party to artificially inflate hotel room prices. According to the lawsuit, if you’ve rented a hotel...
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
Fox5 KVVU
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas charter school evacuated Thursday after possible chemical exposure
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A charter school in North Las Vegas was evacuated Thursday after a possible chemical exposure, according to police. The North Las Vegas Police Department says that at about 11:42 a.m. Thursday, medical was requested at the school, identified as Legacy Traditional School, due to possible chemical exposure.
Fox5 KVVU
Family helps turn on new traffic signal after loved one dies at south Las Vegas intersection
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – In an effort to make part of the south Las Vegas Valley safer, a new traffic signal is now working at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue, south of Pebble Road. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft hosted members of the Melnichuk family...
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open at Plaza Hotel & Casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
Workers at 2nd Las Vegas Starbucks store file petition to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Workers at another Las Vegas Starbucks filed a petition to unionize, according to a Thursday announcement from Starbucks Workers United. If the store at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive unionizes with SWU, it would be the second location in Nevada to do so. Workers at the store sent a letter to […]
Comments / 0