Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas drivers to see full closure of I-15 at Tropicana this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising Las Vegas drivers of a full closure of the Intertate 15 at Tropicana this weekend. According to a news release, both north- and southbound lanes of the Interstate 15 will be impacted. The agency says the freeway will close between Russell and Flamingo roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger

There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Carousel Bar to open at Plaza Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV

