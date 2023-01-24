ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
knkx.org

Seattle Archdiocese announces Catholic parishes will consolidate

Hundreds of parishioners filed into St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Shoreline, Wash. on Sunday to pray and sing. But at this Mass many heard an unexpected message. A video featuring church leaders from the Archdiocese of Seattle announced that parishes all around the region would be consolidating due to the priest shortage, fewer people going to church, and other factors.
SHORELINE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem

Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle Sounders fans push back on Providence jersey sponsorship

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders' choice for a new sponsor on the front of the team's uniforms has drawn backlash from fans. Providence Swedish and the Sounders announced a "community-focused" partnership that includes Providence replacing Zulily as the new jersey front sponsor of the team. The Sounders FC Community...
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

NEWS GLEAMS | Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination; Spokane Street Low Bridge Reopens but Delays Remain

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Councilmember Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Seattle City Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, has proposed City legislation aimed at fighting caste discrimination. The bill — which is the first of its kind in the nation — is primarily focused on the 167,000 people from South Asia who live in Washington State, especially those located in the Seattle area and focused around the tech sector.
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Asian Foods To Try In Seattle’s International District

From plump shrimp dumplings served in a bamboo basket to crispy banh mi baguettes filled with barbecue pork to artfully arranged raw-fish sashimi, the culinary delights of China, Vietnam, Japan, and other Asian cultures all come together on a visit to Seattle’s International District. Once known primarily as Chinatown,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Illegally Fired Amazon Worker Maren Costa Joins Council Race, the City Fails to Keep Pedestrians Safe (Again), and Ending Homelessness Will Cost Billions

It gets better: We’re crawling our way out of the Big Dark. For the next 10 months, Seattle will see the sun until at least 5 pm everyday. Revenge of the tech worker: Amazon illegally fired her in 2020 for pressuring the tech giant to do more to protect the environment and its workers. Now, 20-year West Seattle resident and LGBTQ mom Maren Costa is running to replace Council Member Lisa Herbold in District 1. Costa’s still fine-tuning much her platform (she answered most of my questions with something to the effect of “I’d need to look more at the budget,” or “that’s something I would want to talk to constituents about”), but she promised to bring to City Hall the same fighting attitude for climate justice that got her canned at Amazon.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

How are tech layoffs impacting downtown businesses?

Behind the scenes as we report on the downtown economy. Wednesday was my "spot duty day," when I cover something in a short format story for KUOW's newscasts. With all the news about tech companies laying off employees, I wanted to see if that’s having an impact on local businesses. I visited the food court in Century Square, where Twitter used to have its Seattle offices.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Flanked by tech workers and human rights supporters, Sawant to propose ‘first-in-nation’ caste protections in Seattle

How will Kshama Sawant spend her final year on the Seattle City Council as she and her Socialist Alternative-powered office prepare for the work of launching a new national party? Much like the previous decade with long-shot political bids designed to shake up the status quo, renter-friendly legislation, and hyperlocal extractions of global issues.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Group raising awareness about record number of homeless deaths in King County

SEATTLE — There were 310 homeless deaths in King County in 2022. Already, the new year is off to a tragic start. On Tuesday night in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue South, gun violence close to an encampment left a 29-year-old man dead. Homicide detectives determined a 54-year-old man, who was injured by gunfire, is a potential suspect, according to Seattle police.
SEATTLE, WA
isd411.org

Message from the School Nurse

How to have safe meals and snacks for Students with food allergies:. • Do not trade food with others. • Do not eat anything with unknown ingredients or known to contain any allergen. • Notify an adult immediately if they eat something they believe may contain the food to which...
KING COUNTY, WA
abovethelaw.com

Law School Responds To Allegations Of Racism Against Visiting Professor

Seattle University School of Law announced this week they were launching an investigation into Bernard Burk, a visiting law professor at the school teaching civil procedure, for what’s described as “racially discriminatory treatment.”. The allegations surfaced in the undergraduate student newspaper, The Seattle Spectator. The article details anonymous...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

