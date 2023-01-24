Read full article on original website
knkx.org
Seattle Archdiocese announces Catholic parishes will consolidate
Hundreds of parishioners filed into St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Shoreline, Wash. on Sunday to pray and sing. But at this Mass many heard an unexpected message. A video featuring church leaders from the Archdiocese of Seattle announced that parishes all around the region would be consolidating due to the priest shortage, fewer people going to church, and other factors.
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
MyNorthwest.com
Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem
Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
Seattle Sounders fans push back on Providence jersey sponsorship
SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders' choice for a new sponsor on the front of the team's uniforms has drawn backlash from fans. Providence Swedish and the Sounders announced a "community-focused" partnership that includes Providence replacing Zulily as the new jersey front sponsor of the team. The Sounders FC Community...
southseattleemerald.com
NEWS GLEAMS | Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination; Spokane Street Low Bridge Reopens but Delays Remain
A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Councilmember Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Seattle City Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, has proposed City legislation aimed at fighting caste discrimination. The bill — which is the first of its kind in the nation — is primarily focused on the 167,000 people from South Asia who live in Washington State, especially those located in the Seattle area and focused around the tech sector.
Popular Washington Destination Among America's Best Places To Visit
Trips to Discover found the best places to visit in the United States.
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Asian Foods To Try In Seattle’s International District
From plump shrimp dumplings served in a bamboo basket to crispy banh mi baguettes filled with barbecue pork to artfully arranged raw-fish sashimi, the culinary delights of China, Vietnam, Japan, and other Asian cultures all come together on a visit to Seattle’s International District. Once known primarily as Chinatown,...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Illegally Fired Amazon Worker Maren Costa Joins Council Race, the City Fails to Keep Pedestrians Safe (Again), and Ending Homelessness Will Cost Billions
It gets better: We’re crawling our way out of the Big Dark. For the next 10 months, Seattle will see the sun until at least 5 pm everyday. Revenge of the tech worker: Amazon illegally fired her in 2020 for pressuring the tech giant to do more to protect the environment and its workers. Now, 20-year West Seattle resident and LGBTQ mom Maren Costa is running to replace Council Member Lisa Herbold in District 1. Costa’s still fine-tuning much her platform (she answered most of my questions with something to the effect of “I’d need to look more at the budget,” or “that’s something I would want to talk to constituents about”), but she promised to bring to City Hall the same fighting attitude for climate justice that got her canned at Amazon.
KUOW
How are tech layoffs impacting downtown businesses?
Behind the scenes as we report on the downtown economy. Wednesday was my "spot duty day," when I cover something in a short format story for KUOW's newscasts. With all the news about tech companies laying off employees, I wanted to see if that’s having an impact on local businesses. I visited the food court in Century Square, where Twitter used to have its Seattle offices.
capitolhillseattle.com
Flanked by tech workers and human rights supporters, Sawant to propose ‘first-in-nation’ caste protections in Seattle
How will Kshama Sawant spend her final year on the Seattle City Council as she and her Socialist Alternative-powered office prepare for the work of launching a new national party? Much like the previous decade with long-shot political bids designed to shake up the status quo, renter-friendly legislation, and hyperlocal extractions of global issues.
This Washington Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
Group raising awareness about record number of homeless deaths in King County
SEATTLE — There were 310 homeless deaths in King County in 2022. Already, the new year is off to a tragic start. On Tuesday night in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue South, gun violence close to an encampment left a 29-year-old man dead. Homicide detectives determined a 54-year-old man, who was injured by gunfire, is a potential suspect, according to Seattle police.
isd411.org
Message from the School Nurse
How to have safe meals and snacks for Students with food allergies:. • Do not trade food with others. • Do not eat anything with unknown ingredients or known to contain any allergen. • Notify an adult immediately if they eat something they believe may contain the food to which...
abovethelaw.com
Law School Responds To Allegations Of Racism Against Visiting Professor
Seattle University School of Law announced this week they were launching an investigation into Bernard Burk, a visiting law professor at the school teaching civil procedure, for what’s described as “racially discriminatory treatment.”. The allegations surfaced in the undergraduate student newspaper, The Seattle Spectator. The article details anonymous...
This Is Washington's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Eat This, Not That! teamed up with Yelp to find the top breakfast spot in every state.
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
