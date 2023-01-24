Read full article on original website
batterypower.com
A short Chip Caray replacement wishlist for the Braves
This has been a very unexpected offseason so far. There have been bucket loads of cash poured on free agents. The Braves have spent less than 5 million in the same free agent market. There has been the “where in the world is Carlos Correa’s ankle” hysteria. But the most unexpected move of all, in my opinion, happened yesterday.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency
After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Nelson Cruz: "I want to win and this was an easy choice."
The Padres introduced DH Nelson Cruz on Tuesday. Cruz discussed his reasoning for signing with the Padres, what his role could look like in 2023, and how his vision is after having surgery.
Looking ahead at Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement Tuesday was a celebration of third base, and it could be more of the
Golf Digest
Mike Trout posts 184-mph ball speed in jeans and Jordans, might be the best athlete on the planet right now
We’ve been blessed to witness countless Mike Trout tanks over the years. The Angels’ third-baseman—widely regarded as the best pure baseball player of his generation—has mashed 350 home runs in his big-league career, not to mention the various tomahawk missiles he’s launched from Topgolfs all across Southern California.
Yardbarker
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Yardbarker
Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface
You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge consulted with Derek Jeter before signing monster deal
From one captain to another. Aaron Judge became a free agent this offseason and before he signed a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter gave him some advice. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez Receives Disappointing News Again After New Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
Alex Rodriguez just learned the news about his status on making the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 were counted, and Rodriguez did not have enough votes to be inducted. The former Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star received 35.7% of the vote on the ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He needed at least 75% of the vote, and only one person reached that threshold — Scott Rolen. Last year, Rodriguez received 34.3% of the vote.
Albany Herald
Broadcaster Chip Caray leaving Atlanta for Cardinals job
ATLANTA — When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals. Caray joined the Braves...
Former All-Star, ex-Mets infielder whines about Hall of Fame snub
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame as the only member in the class of 2023. And some people won’t get a shot again. That’s the case for former infielder Jeff Kent, who failed to get the minimum 75% of votes in his 10th appearance on the ballot. And he’s not happy about it.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts
Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
Scott Rolen Enters HOF: Entire 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Voting Results
St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, by the BBWAA. Here's a look at the entire ballot voting results for Cooperstown this year.
Marlins No Longer Interested in Former Astros Star Gurriel
According to a new report, the Miami Marlins are no longer interested in former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Twins Trading For Michael A. Taylor Could Be Good News For Yankees
Minnesota added another outfielder this week, making a trade with a club like the Yankees even more likely
