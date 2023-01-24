Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTE — Everyone wants a community where they feel safe, and many count on law enforcement to help make that happen. A national research nonprofit found most police departments are facing a workforce crisis. In the 90s, a wave of federal money funded a mass hiring of officers. Now, the majority of them are retiring, and fewer people than ever are signing up.
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
‘Please Do Not Let This Killer Walk Free’; Local Family Pleads For Justice After Killing Of Beloved Daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is sentenced for hitting and killing a local college student back in 2020. CMPD says 27-year-old Breanna McClain was driving recklessly along North Tryon Street when she crashed, head on, into a car driven by 18-year-old Morgan Wetherbee. Wetherbee died 7 months later.
‘Never learned his lesson.’ Judge sentences Gastonia fraudster
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia fraudster was sentenced after a judge told him he didn’t learn his lesson the first time around, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday. Gastonia resident Joseph DiBruno Jr., 54, will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to making […]
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
Gaffney man accused of crushing officer with car sentenced to federal prison
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to crushing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official with his car in 2018 and drug and firearm related charged. According to officials, on Aug. 27, 2018, a Homeland...
Homeless count begins in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Over 150 volunteers took part in an effort to get a better idea of the homeless crisis in Mecklenburg County. The point-in-time count will help leaders gain critical information so they can identify and allocate the appropriate resources they need. On Thursday, dozens of volunteers...
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
Sentenced Shelby man distributed heroin, fentanyl in Meck, Gaston counties: DOJ
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug dealer from Shelby was sentenced to more than 17 years Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. Shelby resident Chadwick Strong, 45, will serve over 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges. Beginning […]
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
So far Union County school board members haven’t commented on the lawsuit. Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte. It’s not known at this time if there are any injuries in this crash. Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes.
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
South Carolina police chief arrested on misconduct charges
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — The police chief of the South Carolina town of Great Falls has been suspended following his arrest on misconduct charges, authorities said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson on Friday on a charge of misconduct in office, the agency said in a statement.
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set to enter plea
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the second time in a week, a...
Man in custody after SWAT agents respond to domestic violence call
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself after a fight with a family member was taken into custody late Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported domestic violence call on Rockwell Boulevard, near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Mallard...
Probable Cause Leads Deputies to Search Property Finding Drugs and Firearms
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two people arrested after a search warrant leads Deputies to seize illegal drugs and firearms in a Lancaster home early this morning, January 26. The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department tells us a search warrant was executed at a home on Tirzah Church Road where Agents...
1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
Gastonia man sentenced to federal prison for fraud — again
A Gastonia man, 54-year-old Joseph DiBruno, was sentenced to federal prison for two years after being convicted of bank fraud, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, the federal sentence is DiBruno's second federal fraud conviction. His first came in...
