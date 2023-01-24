ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM

Spokane Public Schools reflect on lessons learned from false threats

SPOKANE, Wash — After a series of false threats forced schools in Spokane to evacuate in December, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has been assessing how they'll handle similar situations in the future. School leaders have met with law enforcement, students and staff about the serious concerns raised during those...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Eastern Washington beats Idaho State for 11th win in row

CHENEY, Wash. — Angelo Allegri scored 17 points as Eastern Washington beat Idaho State 81-68 on Thursday night for the Eagles' 11th straight win. Allegri also contributed seven rebounds for the Eagles (15-7, 9-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters shot 7 for 12 to add 16 points. Casey Jones was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.
POCATELLO, ID
KREM

Truong has 19 points, No. 17 Gonzaga women top Loyola Marymount

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kaylynne Truong scored 19 points and No. 17 Gonzaga scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to pull away from Loyola Marymount 66-55 on Thursday night, the Bulldogs' 13th straight win. After a sluggish first half, Gonzaga led by as many as 10 in...
SPOKANE, WA

