Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Boston Dynamics’ Robot Makes Scary Progress to Becoming a Human in Boston, Massachusetts
Whether you are ready for it or not, the future of robotics is here. I feel like I blinked, and, BOOM, robots are just around the corner. Have you seen any?. A few months ago, I encountered my first robot on the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire. I think it was Amazon? Or some kind of package delivery...
Why a Western Mass. senator is ‘discouraged’ by Lego’s move to Boston
A Western Massachusetts state senator on Wednesday decried the Lego Group’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Enfield, Conn. to Boston. The move, as state Sen. Jake Oliveira sees it, is a blow to the economy and community in Western Massachusetts.
NECN
Mayor Wu Names Boston's New Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced a new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the city, as officials work to create a more welcoming community for meetings, events, conventions and festivals. Mayor Wu announced that John Borders IV will serve in the role, which is described as the...
Whitman, Massachusetts, Police Compliment Hilarious License Plate
Police departments around the country haven't always been on the best of terms with citizens for the last handful of years. It's truly been a wild ride and what the media tosses out to the public most is all the negativity (for any topic, really.) Which makes any police officer...
Caesars is planning to open a 30,000-square-foot sportsbook south of Boston
“It’s going to be a sports bar, with fine dining, on steroids.”. Caesars announced plans Monday to open a retail sportsbook location south of Boston as the state ramps up for in-person sports betting. The casino-entertainment company is partnering with local betting parlor Raynham Park, pending approval by the...
7-year-old gets big birthday surprise from Brockton Police Officers
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officers from the Brockton Police Department helped a local child celebrate his birthday in style Monday morning. Rene Ramos turned 7 years old and sent a special invitation to Brockton Police asking if they could help him celebrate his birthday. “And they didn’t disappoint,” the department...
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
A closer look at Mayor Wu's plan to bring back rent control in Boston
BOSTON -- With booming rental prices across the city, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has put forth a proposal for rent control. Boston residents haven't seen this type of legislation since the city did away with it in 1994. "We eliminated if because it was closing down future development," said Northeastern Professor Emeritus Barry Bluestone. He has been studying rent control for decades, "Over and over again I had to comment on rent control proposals, and had to say, 'In the end, don't do this.' This I can fully support." The mayor's plan will cap rent hikes at 6%, however...
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
NECN
Former Teacher From Boston Builds Platform for Black and Brown Hair Care
Boston-born JerDrema (Dreme) Flynt has already walked several paths in her life, from teaching at Beacon Academy in Boston and the Guangzhou Huamei International School in China, to completing her MBA at Babson’s Graduate School of Business. Now, she’s adding startup founder to that list of roles. Flynt...
BPD called to Boston Latin Academy for a stabbing + a brawl in the hallways caught on video
Live Boston 617 is reporting that BPD was called to Boston Latin Academy on Monday morning for a stabbing. A video was also obtained by the LB617 Team that shows a brawl in the hallways of the Townsend Street BPS school. Warning – the video is graphic and disturbing.
nbcboston.com
5-Car Pileup Slows Traffic on Boston's Sumner Tunnel
Five cars were involved in a crash in a tunnel under Boston Harbor Wednesday, slowing down traffic on Massachusetts Route 1A, police said. One lane of Sumner Tunnel was closed for a time as Massachusetts State Police cleared the crash.
madison-park.org
In CBS Boston: Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood
On January 19th, 2023, CBS Boston reported that “the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury.” According to CBS Boston, “Parcel P3 is made up of 7.7 acres of vacant land, off of Tremont Street, just blocks from Melnea Cass Boulevard.” Parcel P3 will also be home to the following:
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
WBUR
Housing Check: Rent control in Boston
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is planning to propose a rent control policy that would cap yearly rent increases at 10%, citywide, with limited exceptions. However, Mayor Wu faces a steep uphill battle to push the policy through, with critiques of her plan coming from lawmakers, tenant groups and developers alike. Boston Globe reporter Emma Platoff joins The Common for the first part of a two-day deep-dive into efforts around affordable housing in Boston and the state.
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
3 men indicted after stealing over $32K in high-end goods
A federal grand jury in Boston has indicted three men from the Washington, D.C., region for stealing thousands of products from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Massachusetts.
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
