Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Mayor Wu Names Boston's New Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced a new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the city, as officials work to create a more welcoming community for meetings, events, conventions and festivals. Mayor Wu announced that John Borders IV will serve in the role, which is described as the...
A closer look at Mayor Wu's plan to bring back rent control in Boston

BOSTON -- With booming rental prices across the city, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has put forth a proposal for rent control. Boston residents haven't seen this type of legislation since the city did away with it in 1994. "We eliminated if because it was closing down future development," said Northeastern Professor Emeritus Barry Bluestone. He has been studying rent control for decades, "Over and over again I had to comment on rent control proposals, and had to say, 'In the end, don't do this.' This I can fully support." The mayor's plan will cap rent hikes at 6%, however...
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Former Teacher From Boston Builds Platform for Black and Brown Hair Care

Boston-born JerDrema (Dreme) Flynt has already walked several paths in her life, from teaching at Beacon Academy in Boston and the Guangzhou Huamei International School in China, to completing her MBA at Babson’s Graduate School of Business. Now, she’s adding startup founder to that list of roles. Flynt...
5-Car Pileup Slows Traffic on Boston's Sumner Tunnel

Five cars were involved in a crash in a tunnel under Boston Harbor Wednesday, slowing down traffic on Massachusetts Route 1A, police said. One lane of Sumner Tunnel was closed for a time as Massachusetts State Police cleared the crash.
In CBS Boston: Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood

On January 19th, 2023, CBS Boston reported that “the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury.” According to CBS Boston, “Parcel P3 is made up of 7.7 acres of vacant land, off of Tremont Street, just blocks from Melnea Cass Boulevard.” Parcel P3 will also be home to the following:
Housing Check: Rent control in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is planning to propose a rent control policy that would cap yearly rent increases at 10%, citywide, with limited exceptions. However, Mayor Wu faces a steep uphill battle to push the policy through, with critiques of her plan coming from lawmakers, tenant groups and developers alike. Boston Globe reporter Emma Platoff joins The Common for the first part of a two-day deep-dive into efforts around affordable housing in Boston and the state.
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
