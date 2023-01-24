ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins

A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?

Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback

Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why

Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Repeating 2019 Breakout? Crypto Analyst Looks at BTC After Big Bounce From Lows

A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be brewing a repeat of its 2019 breakout after forming a similar pattern over the last few weeks. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 45,000 YouTube subscribers that the king crypto’s current market structure looks very much like it did in 2019 before BTC sparked a big rally to the upside.
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most

All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
investing.com

Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run

© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Has Entered Into The Early Bull Phase — Crypto Pundit Avers

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of data analytic firm CryptoQuant is convinced that Bitcoin is on the cusp of a major lift-off as crypto traders continue to switch from a risk-off to risk-on mode. Earlier yesterday, Young tweeted that Bitcoin had “entered into the early bull phase”, suggesting that the...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Ethereum Rival That’s Exploded Over 460% This Month, Says Selloff Likely

A widely followed cryptocurrency trader is urging traders to be cautious about an altcoin that has skyrocketed to a new all-time high this year. Despite Aptos’ (APT) “absolutely insane” triple-digit percentage point increase over the last two weeks, the pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 559,500 Twitter followers that the smart contract-enabled blockchain is likely to sell off against the US dollar.
theblock.co

Aave set to launch third version of its crypto lending protocol on Ethereum

Aave v3 is set to go live on the Ethereum network. The initial deployment supports seven assets including USDC and DAI. DeFi lending platform Aave is set to launch the third version of its protocol on Ethereum after a successful DAO vote. Aave v3 on Ethereum will be launched with...

