u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins
A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says One Ethereum Rival Could Erupt by 100%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Altcoins
A popular crypto trader says Ethereum (ETH) rival Fantom (FTM) could double in price while updating his outlooks on Bitcoin (BTC) and two altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,900 Twitter followers that Fantom is finding bullish support at a key price level of around $0.44 and could soon shoot up by 100%.
Motley Fool
Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?
Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
Crypto Analyst Michaël Van De Poppe Predicts Bitcoin To Reach This Level: 'Second Half Of The Year Won't Be Great'
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe predicts that the second half of 2023 won't be kind to crypto markets. What Happened: The analyst tweeted that the markets remain in a recessionary period. He anticipates that the second half of the year won't be great “but in between there we'll be having some more relief.”
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback
Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why
Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
dailyhodl.com
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Repeating 2019 Breakout? Crypto Analyst Looks at BTC After Big Bounce From Lows
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be brewing a repeat of its 2019 breakout after forming a similar pattern over the last few weeks. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 45,000 YouTube subscribers that the king crypto’s current market structure looks very much like it did in 2019 before BTC sparked a big rally to the upside.
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most
All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Staggering $422,000,000 of Shiba Inu in Less Than One Week: On-Chain Data
New data reveals that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) holdings of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars in less than a week. According to whale-surveying platform WhaleStats, the top 1,000 ETH whales have gobbled up $422 million worth of the meme asset since January 17th.
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Bitcoin Bears Are Betting $24,000 Mark Won't Be Crossed By Friday — So Far, They're Winning
Cryptocurrencies have rallied since the beginning of this year, with Bitcoin BTC/USD registering a 39.48% return. However, Bitcoin bears appear to have bet the apex coin will not surpass the $24,000 mark by Friday. And so far, this has paid off. What Happened: Options data for Friday's expiry shows the...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Has Entered Into The Early Bull Phase — Crypto Pundit Avers
Ki Young Ju, the CEO of data analytic firm CryptoQuant is convinced that Bitcoin is on the cusp of a major lift-off as crypto traders continue to switch from a risk-off to risk-on mode. Earlier yesterday, Young tweeted that Bitcoin had “entered into the early bull phase”, suggesting that the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Ethereum Rival That’s Exploded Over 460% This Month, Says Selloff Likely
A widely followed cryptocurrency trader is urging traders to be cautious about an altcoin that has skyrocketed to a new all-time high this year. Despite Aptos’ (APT) “absolutely insane” triple-digit percentage point increase over the last two weeks, the pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 559,500 Twitter followers that the smart contract-enabled blockchain is likely to sell off against the US dollar.
theblock.co
Aave set to launch third version of its crypto lending protocol on Ethereum
Aave v3 is set to go live on the Ethereum network. The initial deployment supports seven assets including USDC and DAI. DeFi lending platform Aave is set to launch the third version of its protocol on Ethereum after a successful DAO vote. Aave v3 on Ethereum will be launched with...
