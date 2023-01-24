SPORTS FEEVER by Chris Fee of KROX Radio – chrisjfee@yahoo.com. Hats off to the Crookston High School Boys and Girls Hockey teams and their family, supporters, and friends as they raised over $14,200 in the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer drive. The money was driven by a friendly bet between the Boys and Girls teams. Whoever raised the least money would have to clean the other team’s locker rooms. The brains behind the bet was Pirate Boys Hockey Coach Josh Hardy, knowing darn well the girl’s team moms weren’t going to let the girls clean the boy’s locker room, so the massive fundraising started. We heard donations of $1,000, $500, and many other large donations, along with anything from $5 to $10.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO