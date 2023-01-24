Read full article on original website
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: EAST GRAND FORKS TEACHER SAYS VOTE YES ON FEBRUARY 14 FOR THE MULTI-USE COMPLEX
Crookston and East Grand Forks are fierce rivals on and off the athletic playing fields. There have been many great games played between these 2 schools. Both have had their share of great wins and heartbreaking losses. But with this great rivalry, friendships have been made. I have many people that live in Crookston that I can call friends. Even though I live in East Grand Forks, I support the school in building the new facility and track that will be voted on February 14, 2023.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL RELEASES REVIEW AND COMMENT ON UPCOMING PUBLIC REFERENDUM
A review and comment must be provided on a school district construction project proposal before the district conducts a referendum, solicits bids, or issues bonds for the project. A project proposal has been submitted for review and comment according to requirements set forth in Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.71, subdivisions 9 and 10, and Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.72. The district provides the following information:
RIVERVIEW OFFERS FEBRUARY 2ND FIRST AID CLASS
Thousands of people die each year in situations where first aid could have made a difference. Make your home and community a safer place by learning what to do in case of a medical emergency. RiverView Health hosts four basic first aid classes a year. Participants in each class learn...
CROOKSTON CITY HALL HIRES NEW HUMAN RESOURCES COORDINATOR JORDAN BERGQUIST
The Crookston City Hall announced that it hired Jordan Bergquist as its new Human Resources Coordinator in June and has moved him into the public sector of the City Hall building. This is a new position that the city adopted and put Bergquist in charge of multiple important tasks for the city, such as recruitment and employee payroll.
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES SECOND HYDRANT HERO WINNER
The Crookston Fire Department would like to congratulate Tyler Hviding on being the second Hydrant Hero of the season. To show their appreciation, the department presented him with $25 in Chamber Bucks to be used at a local business in town. If there is a hydrant on your block and...
NORTHWEST ARTS COUNCIL ANNOUCNES UPCOMING DEADLINES FOR ARTS PROJECTS GRANTS
Northwest Arts Council applications are open for Project Grants for nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, and other nonprofit organizations from our seven-county Minnesota service area, including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties. Nonprofits and government organizations can apply for one art project at a time. The...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCES STORM MAKEUP DAY PLAN
The Crookston Public School District has announced its plan for what it will do in case the district goes over its five allotted storm days. A letter by Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn can be seen below- Dear Parents/District Families:. Listed below is the board-approved plan to make up any winter...
SPORTS FEEVER – January 26, 2023
SPORTS FEEVER by Chris Fee of KROX Radio – chrisjfee@yahoo.com. Hats off to the Crookston High School Boys and Girls Hockey teams and their family, supporters, and friends as they raised over $14,200 in the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer drive. The money was driven by a friendly bet between the Boys and Girls teams. Whoever raised the least money would have to clean the other team’s locker rooms. The brains behind the bet was Pirate Boys Hockey Coach Josh Hardy, knowing darn well the girl’s team moms weren’t going to let the girls clean the boy’s locker room, so the massive fundraising started. We heard donations of $1,000, $500, and many other large donations, along with anything from $5 to $10.
Corwin Michael Ogaard – Obit
Corwin Michael Ogaard, 62, passed away on January 19, 2023, in the Oaklawn Hospital, Marshall, MI, after a short illness. Corwin was the son the Eleanor Ogaard of Crookston and the late, Duane Ogaard. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements which are pending.
CROOKSTON GIRLS HOCKEY SCORES 3 TIMES IN THE LAST 3 MINUTES TO BEAT BEMIDJI
The Crookston Pirates were trailing 1-0 late into the third period when they scored two goals 11 seconds apart with just over three minutes to go in the game and added an open net goal with a minute and a half left to come from behind to beat the Bemidji Lumberjacks at the Crookston Sports Center.
Athlete of the Week – Mady Knutson & Makenna Kopecky
This week we have two Athletes of the Week, Crookston Pirate Dancers Mady Knutson and Makenna Kopecky. The two helped Crookston take 4th Place this past weekend at the Conference Meet and were named All-Conference selections. Mady is a freshman at the Crookston High School and has been dancing for...
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
NAOMI JOHNSON’S 3-POINTER AT BUZZER GIVES PIRATE GIRLS HOOPS WIN OVER EGF IN OT
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team beat the East Grand Forks Green Wave 59-56 in overtime back on December 19, and in the second meeting tonight, they won 47-44 in overtime on a Naomi Johnson three-pointer at the buzzer in a thrilling win on Pirate Sister night. FIRST HALF...
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SCHEDULE SPECIAL ELECTION DATES TO FILL 1ST DISTRICT COMMISSIONER’S CHAIR
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s Consent items only included the board approving the board minutes from their meeting on January 17. The board approved the item unanimously. COUNTY BOARD MEMBERS ISSUE FORUM. The board then began...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 25, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Andra Lashawn Hollingsworth, 43, of Grand Forks, for 5th-Degree Assault. Steven Michael Snyder, 39, of Crookston, for Public Nuisance. Jacob Jay Neil Richard, 36, of Crookston, for Driving with a Drivers License after Revocation.
CYBA 3ND GRADE GIRLS BASKETBALL FINISHES 2ND AT DGF TOURNEY
The Crookston Youth Basketball third-grade girls basketball team competed in the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton tournament last weekend and finished second place. Crookston beat Kindred 30-16, and beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 14-6. In the championship, they lost a close one to Barnesville 16-12. Members of the team are Kaitlynn Klawitter, Zaelyn Normandin, Keira Gudmunson, Penelope Smith, Emma Newquist, and Isabelle Beckman. The team is coached by Kalie Normandin. The team was missing Kaia Baglien and Marie Prudhomme for the tournament.
BARNESVILLE BOY’S BASKETBALL POWERS PAST CROOKSTON FOR SECTION 8AA VICTORY
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team traveled to Barnesville on Tuesday night for a Section 8AA matchup, but the Trojans had no problems from the very start, cruising the entire game for an 88-29 win. FIRST HALF – — The two teams traded points early on and both teams...
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS FALL TO UNC AND FRAZEE
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team won three of the final four matches but came up short in a 45-33 loss to the United North Central Warriors in a triangular at Sebeka. Crookston is now taking on Frazee. CROOKSTON VS UNITED NORTH CENTRAL. The first three matches were short, as UNC...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AND BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON ON FRIDAY FOR WEST POLK COUNTY
WEST POLK-KITTSON-WEST MARSHALL-PEMBINA-EASTERN WALSH-GRAND FORKS-TRAILL- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CROOKSTON, EAST GRAND FORKS, HALLOCK, KARLSTAD, LANCASTER, WARREN, STEPHEN, ARGYLE, CAVALIER, WALHALLA, DRAYTON, PEMBINA, NECHE, ST. THOMAS, GRAFTON, PARK RIVER, GRAND FORKS, MAYVILLE, HILLSBORO, HATTON, AND PORTLAND 1:08 P.M. CST THURSDAY JANUARY 26, 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT...
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT CONTAINS COOKING FIRE AT APARTMENT BUILDING ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
At approximately 10:35 a.m. this morning, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the Continental Covenant Apartments at 1712 Continental Dr. for a fire alarm with smoke. Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story apartment building that was partially evacuated. Fire crews entered the building to find a...
