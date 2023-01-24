Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Wayne County. In Ohio, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult and negatively affect commuters in this area.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 20:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CST for south central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN IBERIA...CENTRAL ST. MARY AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 830 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located over mainly rural areas of Iberia parish to near Centerville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Franklin, Patterson, Burns Point, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport, Pierre Part and Centerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie SNOW WILL SLOW THE MORNING COMMUTE Light to moderate lake enhanced snow will fall across the region through mid-morning. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will lower visibility below a half mile at times. This will result in slick travel conditions across the Buffalo metro area, extending eastward through Batavia. Motorists should allow a little extra time for the morning commute, and be prepared for poor travel conditions at times.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:37:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Scattered Snow Showers Creating Slick Spots This Morning Scattered snow showers coating the ground in portions of the area this morning could cause slick spots on roads, especially on overpasses and some curves, as well as on sidewalks and decks. These snow showers should taper off around mid morning. Use caution if driving or walking this morning, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 01:00:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 415 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continued to fall over northern Big Island between Ookala and Hawi. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, mainly around Honokaa and northward in the Kohala Mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaau, Kukuihaele, Waipio Valley, Waimanu Valley, Pololu Valley, Halaula, and Paauilo. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 415 AM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, Mifflin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 02:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Huntingdon; Mifflin A BAND OF SNOW SQUALLS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BLAIR...CAMBRIA...HUNTINGDON... AND MIFFLIN COUNTIES HAZARDS...Snow squalls which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile, and bring a quick accumulation of a coating to one inch. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 549 AM EST, a few snow squalls were along a line extending from Portage to near Hollidaysburg and moving east at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Altoona, Johnstown, Huntingdon, Hollidaysburg, Ebensburg, Nanty-Glo, Portage, Roaring Spring, Lakemont, Cresson, Gallitzin, Vinco, Loretto, Williamsburg, Duncansville, East Conemaugh, Lilly, South Fork, Strodes Mills and Sankertown. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 20 to 34. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roadway and then quickly refreezes. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with 8 to 14 inches the mountains. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives early Saturday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero Friday night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. East wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing snow Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 AM Friday to 1 PM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Friday night could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Localized Heavy Snow Showers Moving Through This Morning A band of light accumulating snow is moving through the area this morning. At the same time, wind gusts are increasing into the 30 to 40 mph range. Some drifting snow is occurring from these winds, and roads are snow covered across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Behind the band, the snow becomes more showery. There have been observations of localized heavy snow showers reducing the visibility to less than 1/2 mile at time in southeast Minnesota. Exercise caution this morning if traveling and be ready for reductions to visibility in the wind and snow. This weather was shifting into western Wisconsin as of 4 am and is expected to affect the morning commute there.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 02:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Localized Heavy Snow Showers Moving Through This Morning A band of light accumulating snow is moving through the area this morning. At the same time, wind gusts are increasing into the 30 to 40 mph range. Some drifting snow is occurring from these winds, and roads are snow covered across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Behind the band, the snow becomes more showery. There have been observations of localized heavy snow showers reducing the visibility to less than 1/2 mile at time in southeast Minnesota. Exercise caution this morning if traveling and be ready for reductions to visibility in the wind and snow. This weather was shifting into western Wisconsin as of 4 am and is expected to affect the morning commute there.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 02:38:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. East winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills to 45 below. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form. The dangerously cold wind chills to 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills are occuring now, and will continue through early Friday. East winds will increase tonight, with the strongest winds and lowest visibility in blowing snow developing after midnight tonight and continuing through Friday afternoon.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for City and Borough of Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 02:16:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...City and Borough of Juneau. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog has mainly been seen around the Airport and Lemon Creek areas.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The fog has lifted and no additional restrictions to visibility are expected through the remainder of the daytime hours.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Greeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York Mixed Precipitation Showers This Morning. Showers are moving northwest to southeast across the area early this morning. A mixture of rain and snow is expected, possibly mixed with sleet at times. Accumulation will be minimal, but localized slick spots are possible for the Friday morning commute. Air temperatures are mostly above freezing, but road surfaces may be below freezing. Use caution if driving this morning.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for New London by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 05:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-28 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM EST. Target Area: New London The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Rhode Island...Massachusetts Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Kent and Providence Counties. Wood River At Hope Valley affecting Washington County. Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Rhode Island...Connecticut Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. For the Pawtuxet River...including Scituate Reservoir, Cranston Minor flooding is forecast. For the Pawcatuck River...including Wood River Junction, Westerly Minor flooding is forecast. For the Taunton River...including Bridgewater...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Wood River...including Hope Valley...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM EST Friday was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.5 feet on 02/04/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Kent, Providence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 05:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM EST. Target Area: Kent; Providence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Rhode Island...Massachusetts Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Kent and Providence Counties. Wood River At Hope Valley affecting Washington County. Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Rhode Island...Connecticut Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. For the Pawtuxet River...including Scituate Reservoir, Cranston Minor flooding is forecast. For the Pawcatuck River...including Wood River Junction, Westerly Minor flooding is forecast. For the Taunton River...including Bridgewater...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Wood River...including Hope Valley...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pawtuxet River At Cranston. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Parking lots and roads are flooded in low lying areas of Warwick and Cranston near the Pawtuxet River. Impacted roads include River Street, Pioneer Avenue, Bellows Street and Venturi Avenue in Warwick. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM EST Friday was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.8 feet on 09/02/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess, Mercer, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 05:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Morning Commute May Be Impacted By Periods of Low Visibility and Snow Covered Roads from Quick Moving Snow Showers Scattered snow showers moving east from central Iowa, will sweep quickly across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois over the next few hours. The snow showers will bring periods of greatly reduced visibility, and light accumulations up to an inch may produce slick and snow covered roadways potentially impacting the morning commute. Exercise caution this morning if traveling. Be prepared for quickly changing conditions over short distances. Please drive slow, and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:28:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches below 6500 ft. Above 6500 ft elevation, one to two feet are possible. * WHERE...Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Fayette; Washington; Westmoreland AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY...SOUTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND AND NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 641 AM EST, snow showers were located near Bentleyville, or 7 miles southwest of Gastonville, moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include McKeesport, Gastonville, South Park Township, Jefferson Hills, White Oak, Monessen, Clairton, California, Donora, Glassport, Monongahela, and Charleroi. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 22 and 55. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 70 and 72. Snow will lead to reduced visibilities and hazardous travel conditions.
Comments / 0