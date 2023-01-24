Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Shows Her New Daughter Esti Off To The World On Instagram
Model and actress Chrissy Teigen has shared a new photo of her newborn child Esti on Instagram. It's her third child with husband John Legend who was born just a few weeks ago and has already appeared on her mother's Instagram twice. After being introduced to the world through a picture of the newborn in her sibling's arms a few days ago, she appeared again earlier today in a photo of her curled up and taking a nap on her mother.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog, Billboard reports. The $200 million sale to Hipgnosis marks the largest rights sale for any artist of the "Ghost" singer's generation. It's also the company's largest acquisition yet. The sale includes Bieber's publishing, artist royalties from master recordings and neighboring rights in...
Harry Styles Rips Pants Onstage In Front Of Jennifer Aniston
Harry Styles was left red in the face when he split his pants while performing in front of his childhood crush Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star witnessed the wardrobe malfunction during Harry's Los Angeles concert on Thursday, January 26th. It all went down during "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" as Harry dropped to his knees. When he looked down and realized he had split his pants, Harry looked visibly shocked and covered the tear with his hands before hilariously rolling his eyes at his bandmates.
