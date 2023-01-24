ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

KY Colonels file suit seeking damages, claim trademark infringement

PADUCAH, KY — Widely known nonprofit, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, filed a suit in District Court Wednesday, seeking damages for alleged deceptive use of the organization's historical trademark. According to a Thursday release, HOKC is accusing "unaffiliated organizations, websites, and social media identities" of using deceptively using...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
k105.com

Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Recent hazing investigation shines light on Lofton's Law

A tragic incident that took the life of University of Kentucky student touched many in the community, even drawing the attention of Kentucky State Senators. "Seems like the levels of hazing has risen in recent years and we want to bring attention to this issue," said District 4 State Senator Robby Mills.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Quarles on backing out of controversial dinner

Owensboro, Ky. — Current Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles was scheduled to speak at the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky last week in Bowling Green. He later backed out of the event after public outcry that former Louisville Metro Police Officer Jonathon Mattingly...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Gov. Beshear’s desperate political calculations

A Republican majority continues to grow in Kentucky. Now even Marshall County in western Kentucky, known as a Democratic stronghold, has a Republican majority. In fact, as the 2023 gubernatorial election looms ever closer, a number of counties traditionally thick with Democrats teeter toward GOP majorities. All this surely has...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Study: Kentucky named 2023's worst state to retire

A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Study: Kentucky named 2023’s worst state to retire. A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Morning weather forecast: 1/27/22. Kentucky weather today: Snow melts, chilly and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky students recommend ways to prevent, respond to school shootings

FRANKFORT — After a gunman killed 21 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last spring, high school students on a Kentucky advisory committee “realized we needed to use our voices to change,” said Malley Taylor, a junior at the Craft Academy in Morehead. On Tuesday, the students presented their […] The post Kentucky students recommend ways to prevent, respond to school shootings appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE

