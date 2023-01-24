Read full article on original website
Mac
3d ago
This is a waste of time. Drivers on their phones, pedestrians not paying attention and walking when they shouldn’t. Let’s waste some more money
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
WCJB
‘Safety is just not there’: Gainesville officials host guided walks to notify about redesign plans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville Transportation officials walked and talked along with residents, in ‘Corridor Walks’, to get their input to create safer roads. Corridor Walks is a six-segment outreach from January 24th through the 26th. “I’m glad the city is taking user input on how...
WCJB
ASO officials say an inmate has died at the Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. They say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate experienced a “medical emergency” causing their death. Officials say FDLE officials are conducting a investigation into the cause...
WCJB
Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
WCJB
‘I’m glad they’re caught’: A pair of Alachua County men are behind bars after stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, on Tuesday. Both men are facing federal charges for stealing mail. “It is a big concern because people rely on the mail to pay their bills, to receive their checks...
WCJB
Alachua county commissioners denied the reinstatement of a company they say misled many homeowners in the county
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Homeowners in Alachua county aren’t sure what the future holds after the county denied the reinstatement of a company that was responsible for their home improvements. The company “Ygrene” had an agreement with the county to offer many homeowners financing for home improvements aimed at conserving...
WCJB
Chiefland Police officer, Levy County deputy honored for arresting suspect on New Years Day
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland Police officer and a Levy County deputy are being honored for their part in arresting an armed suspect on New Years Day. Officer Timothy O’Shaughnessy and Deputy John Finkell worked together to arrest James Washington, 37. On January 1st, the officers pursued Washington...
alachuachronicle.com
2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2
We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
WCJB
Alachua Police Department nominates its officer of the year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Police Department is highlighting its officer of the year. On Wednesday, Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title at a Chamber of Commerce Banquet. He’s a supervisor with the Criminal Investigations Division and has been with the department for almost 10 years. He...
WCJB
Lake City calls special meeting to figure out plan for Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A special meeting of the Lake City Council has been called for Monday, to talk about what to do with the Richardson Community Center. City leaders had agreed to hand over the deed to Columbia County, which runs parks and recreation programs out of the building.
mainstreetdailynews.com
SRWMD to host updated flood-risk map meetings
North Central Florida property owners are encouraged to take part in the development of preliminary flood-risk maps for the Santa Fe Watershed at a series of meetings that start in February. Three public meetings are scheduled Feb. 21-23 in Starke, Alachua and Lake City. Representatives from the Suwannee River Water...
WCJB
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies say
A Callahan man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting officers with violence, simple battery, violation of pretrial release, vandalism and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor investigation.
WCJB
A family member is demanding justice for New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been almost four weeks, and no one has been arrested for a shooting that killed 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey and 30-year-old D’amonta Harris and hurt four others. Van Croskey’s cousin Fulton Wilson said he’s spoken to their parents. “They’re both...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man caught on video threatening victim with knife
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he threatened a male victim with a knife during an altercation that was filmed on the victim’s cellphone. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michael Robert Smith, and he was detained for safety reasons, according to the MCSO report.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a handsome fellow who loves explore Bishop. This 4-year-old pup is very happy go lucky and if you toss him a treat, he’ll catch it with good accuracy.
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
Citrus County Chronicle
Recent fires in the Chiefland area may be arson-related
CHIEFLAND — There have been multiple fires recently in the Chiefland area, the most recent in Fanning Springs that fire officials are suspecting as arson. On Jan. 17, Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to assist Fanning Springs Fire Department to an outside fire at NW 150th Street and NW 30th Avenue. Units were dispatched at approximately 4:20 p.m.
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484 in Ocala extended through February 2
Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, through Thursday, February 2. On the affected dates, the lane closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
Comments / 4