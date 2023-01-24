ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 4

Mac
3d ago

This is a waste of time. Drivers on their phones, pedestrians not paying attention and walking when they shouldn’t. Let’s waste some more money

Reply
4
 

ocala-news.com

Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents

The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ASO officials say an inmate has died at the Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. They say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate experienced a “medical emergency” causing their death. Officials say FDLE officials are conducting a investigation into the cause...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2

We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police Department nominates its officer of the year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Police Department is highlighting its officer of the year. On Wednesday, Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title at a Chamber of Commerce Banquet. He’s a supervisor with the Criminal Investigations Division and has been with the department for almost 10 years. He...
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SRWMD to host updated flood-risk map meetings

North Central Florida property owners are encouraged to take part in the development of preliminary flood-risk maps for the Santa Fe Watershed at a series of meetings that start in February. Three public meetings are scheduled Feb. 21-23 in Starke, Alachua and Lake City. Representatives from the Suwannee River Water...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man caught on video threatening victim with knife

A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he threatened a male victim with a knife during an altercation that was filmed on the victim’s cellphone. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michael Robert Smith, and he was detained for safety reasons, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a handsome fellow who loves explore Bishop. This 4-year-old pup is very happy go lucky and if you toss him a treat, he’ll catch it with good accuracy.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Recent fires in the Chiefland area may be arson-related

CHIEFLAND — There have been multiple fires recently in the Chiefland area, the most recent in Fanning Springs that fire officials are suspecting as arson. On Jan. 17, Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to assist Fanning Springs Fire Department to an outside fire at NW 150th Street and NW 30th Avenue. Units were dispatched at approximately 4:20 p.m.
CHIEFLAND, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484 in Ocala extended through February 2

Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, through Thursday, February 2. On the affected dates, the lane closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
OCALA, FL

