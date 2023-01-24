ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Shinedown, Three Days Grace coming to BOK Center

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4zy2_0kP2osJ300

TULSA, Okla. — Several rock bands will soon be “livin’ on Tulsa Time.”

Shinedown is bringing their “The Revolutions Live” tour to the BOK Center.

The show is scheduled for April 24.

Shinedown will be joined by Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

Shinedown’s most recent studio album, ‘Planet Zero,’ debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and the Official UK Albums Chart. The album features songs like ‘Dead Don’t Die,’ ‘Planet Zero,’ and ‘Daylight.’

Songs from Three Days Grace include ‘I Hate Everything About You,’ ‘Time of Dying,’ ‘Never Too Late,’ ‘Animal I Have Become,’ ‘Pain,’ ‘Just Like You,’ and ‘Home.’

Tickets start at $49.95 and go on sale on Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

For more information about the show, including where to purchase tickets, visit the BOK’s Center website.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list

TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Camera gives rare look at eagle nest in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A research center is giving web users a special peek at a bald eagle nest in Bartlesville. The Sutton Avian Research Center, near U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 123, has an active camera showing the nest of two adult bald eagles. The research center said...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Vacant home damaged following fire Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Turley and Tulsa firefighters were able to contain a fire in a mobile home early Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire call near 66th Street North and Peoria near Turley just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it took about 30 minutes to knock the fire down.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa launching Office of Financial Empowerment

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced its participation in the national nonprofit organization Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund’s (CFE Fund’s) Financial Empowerment City Initiative. The city is launching an Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth to showcase the partnership. An Office of Financial Empowerment...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Austin company moving headquarters to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An Austin software company is moving its headquarters to Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced on Wednesday. Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups, the chamber said in...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow family’s dog attacked by animal

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is warning others after they said their dog was attacked by a coyote or something bigger. The Guy family said their dog Paco was carried off by an animal early Wednesday morning. Ronnie Guy described the attack as he witnessed it...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
118K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy