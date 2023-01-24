Shinedown, Three Days Grace coming to BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Several rock bands will soon be “livin’ on Tulsa Time.”

Shinedown is bringing their “The Revolutions Live” tour to the BOK Center.

The show is scheduled for April 24.

Shinedown will be joined by Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

Shinedown’s most recent studio album, ‘Planet Zero,’ debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and the Official UK Albums Chart. The album features songs like ‘Dead Don’t Die,’ ‘Planet Zero,’ and ‘Daylight.’

Songs from Three Days Grace include ‘I Hate Everything About You,’ ‘Time of Dying,’ ‘Never Too Late,’ ‘Animal I Have Become,’ ‘Pain,’ ‘Just Like You,’ and ‘Home.’

Tickets start at $49.95 and go on sale on Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

For more information about the show, including where to purchase tickets, visit the BOK’s Center website.

