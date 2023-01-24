Viral video of man’s arrest during traffic stop by Cleveland Heights police raises questions

Police went to the Sonesta motel at 5:19 a.m. Jan. 13 about a work van that was stolen from its parking lot. The victim said he parked at the motel at 4:15 p.m. in the lot behind Perkins Restaurant. He said he woke up at about 4:40 a.m. and noticed the van was gone at 5 a.m. He said he left a set of keys inside of it. The Flock system located the van at 4:44 a.m. at Bagley and I-71. Many work items were inside the van including a laptop, phone and iPad. Police listed the van as stolen. At 6:34 p.m. Jan. 14 Cleveland police recovered the van on the east side. It had interior damage since the column was peeled. There was no mention of whether the work items were inside it when recovered.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 49 MINUTES AGO