Viral video of man’s arrest during traffic stop by Cleveland Heights police raises questions

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
William Michael
3d ago

The dude asked for it. If he would have kept driving and minded his own business he never would have been arrested. You don’t confront a police officer who is in the middle of a traffic stop. Wtf man. Use some common sense. And you know what? The cops probably knew the charges would be dismissed but arrested him anyway so they could inconvenience him as much as he inconvenienced them. This is a classic case of FAAFO.

10
Wayne Hudson
3d ago

He stopped got out of the car and to talk to police. You could say he went out of his way to be involved in police activity that day. If you want to be technical he obstructed when he got involved in a traffic stop that did not pertain to him. Cop is trying to stop someone for breaking the law, he stops the cop from doing their job. He’s hat equals obstruction! Now this dude read the article and will sue, which will waste taxpayer dollars. The results of all is this, is higher taxes for all. Where do you think these cities get their money?

4
Tonya Riggins
1d ago

you can see the police making an arrest beat the hell out of somebody what should you not interfere cuz it's the police sometimes police do need to be called out guaranteed if that was a white guy that would have went a whole different way

