What is wrong with people? Has the whole world just completely lost common sense? If it's some protest against Zoo's these idiots need to realize most of these animals were BORN in captivity, they can't survive on their own! It's more cruel to release them than letting them stay where they are.If it's other nefarious purposes, shame on you. They will catch you, and I hope you have the life you deserve for the rest of your life.
what/who ever is causing the problems @ the Dallas zoo needs to be located. I am aware that this zoo is undergoing some restructuring of animal habitats but what is happening to the animals is awful. hope the police/zoo security are able to do a through investigation and prevent any more deaths/ problems
I have read some comments n it seems like someone within!!!! where are the cameras??? This person needs to be locked up forever, so the inmates can show him or her what locked up life is all about.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
