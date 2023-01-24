ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 27

Holly McWilliams
2d ago

What is wrong with people? Has the whole world just completely lost common sense? If it's some protest against Zoo's these idiots need to realize most of these animals were BORN in captivity, they can't survive on their own! It's more cruel to release them than letting them stay where they are.If it's other nefarious purposes, shame on you. They will catch you, and I hope you have the life you deserve for the rest of your life.

Reply
36
Lone Star
2d ago

what/who ever is causing the problems @ the Dallas zoo needs to be located. I am aware that this zoo is undergoing some restructuring of animal habitats but what is happening to the animals is awful. hope the police/zoo security are able to do a through investigation and prevent any more deaths/ problems

Reply
12
Maria Spradlin
2d ago

I have read some comments n it seems like someone within!!!! where are the cameras??? This person needs to be locked up forever, so the inmates can show him or her what locked up life is all about.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dog abandoned at Richardson shelter goes viral, nursed back to health

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A dog that was abandoned in Richardson just before Christmas has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the country. Now, Richardson Animal Services is hoping that attention translates into a home for the dog, and will serve as a cautionary tale for pet owners.This story starts like so many others—with a change of heart toward a furry family member, and a middle-of-the-night abandonment in a dark parking lot. But what makes this one different is that it was caught on surveillance camera by the Richardson Animal Shelter."You could see, like, a little blur of an animal just...
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Cedar Hill ISD student dies after choking on food at lunch

CEDAR HILL, Texas - An elementary student in the Cedar Hill Independent School District died last week after choking on a piece of food at lunch. The girl was in pre-K at Highland Hills Elementary School. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said teachers responded immediately and the girl...
CEDAR HILL, TX
CBS DFW

Amber Alert issued for missing McKinney sisters Jennifer & Jessica Burns

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two sisters from McKinney police fear may be in serious danger.Police are searching for Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, who were both last seen on Thursday evening just before 6:00 p.m. at a restaurant near Central Expressway and Virginia Parkway. Jessica is 4'10" tall, weighs about 90 lbs, and was last seen wearing dark frame glasses, a red long sleeve shirt with black sleeves, and blue jeans. Her sister Jennifer is 4'0" tall, weighs 60 lbs, and was last seen with purple frame glasses, a light blue shirt with...
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy