Mission Fed Awarded $25,000 Grant To Support Urban Corps of San Diego County
Funds will provide direct financial assistance and financial literacy education to 100 Corpsmembers. Mission Fed Credit Union, the largest member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, received $25,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s 2022 Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development (AHEAD) Program. Locally, the grant was awarded to The Urban Corps of San Diego County (Urban Corps) to provide direct financial assistance to its Corpsmembers.
Carlsbad Chamber Of Commerce Turns 100!
Carlsbad, CA – This year marks The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce centennial year as an official organization, having been established in 1923. In recognition of this milestone, the Carlsbad Chamber is excited to announce Centennial Celebrations taking place throughout this year. Historically, the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce stayed small...
SanDag & Caltrans Seek Public Input
Transportation Solutions Outlined for Central and North County Region. SANDAG and Caltrans released two draft transportation plans for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
City Of Vista Planning Commission -Public Hearing Notices
City of Vista Planning Commission for February 7, 2023, at 6:00 pm. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on February 7, 2023, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matters:
Encinitas Chamber Senior Expo “Embracing Retirement”
Free Public Event Takes Place Saturday, February 25, 2023 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at The Encinitas Community and Senior Center. The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its Senior Expo “Embracing Retirement” will take place Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The free event is open to the public and brought to the community by the Encinitas Chamber in partnership with the City of Encinitas.
City Of Vista News
Mayor Franklin’s State of the City Year-in-Review for 2022. Mayor John Franklin has released the City’s Year-in-Review for 2022, which includes an update on progress towards addressing homelessness, a recap of City services and events, and information on Vista’s finances. The Mayor takes viewers to Operation Hope shelter, Haro Bikes in the business park, CoLab, and Paseo Artist Village.
Vista Senior Voice Newsletter
Free Tax Preparation from AARP starts on February 1. Senior Center Closed on February 20 for Presidents Day Holiday. Culture Caravan Launch Party on March 6 from 2-4pm Join us on a trip – Have fun and make some new friends!. Play Ball! Let’s Go Friar Faithful Spring is...
Oceanside 2023 MLK Community Service Award Recipient Announced
Oceanside, CA –The City of Oceanside, in collaboration with the North San Diego County NAACP, announced Ms. Satia Austin as the 2023 recipient of the City of Oceanside Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award at the annual celebration honoring Dr. King, Jr. on January 16, 2023. Like Reverend...
Oceanside Public Library -Special Classical Performance
Oceanside, CA –The Oceanside Public Library and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are pleased to offer a classical music performance at the Oceanside Public Library on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. This free performance will be held in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms located at 330 N. Coast Highway, situated in the heart of Oceanside’s California Cultural District. Free parking is available in the Civic Center parking garage.
