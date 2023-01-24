Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky All ‘A’ State Boys Basketball Tournament; Evangel’s size, turnovers doom Tigers
RICHMOND — The opportunity for the Murray High Tigers to bring home their first-ever Kentucky All “A” Classic state championship ended almost as early as it began Thursday morning at Baptist Health Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. The Tigers fell behind late in the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway Middle School has big day at Region 1 Wrestling Meet
HENDERSON — On Saturday, the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team traveled to Henderson County for the Kentucky Region 1 Middle School Meet. Head Coach Michael Adams said that the Laker wrestlers were in the best shape they have been all season and were prepared for a challenging day of facing the best opponents from across the region. The event attracted athletes from 14 other schools from throughout western Kentucky.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Lakers play solid defense, can’t capitalize on offensive side
MURRAY — Against one of the best girls basketball teams in Region 1, Calloway County’s defense was good enough to pull an upset Tuesday night. The problem was, while the Lady Lakers were frustrating a high-powered Graves County team with that defense, they were not scoring enough points to have a chance to win. And while the Lady Eagles could never show their true power, Calloway’s inability to score was the difference in Graves’ 45-34 win at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lt. Gov. Coleman presents checks at Thursday ceremony
MURRAY – After having to delay her trip three times in the last couple of months because of weather-related travel risks, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman finally made her way to Murray Thursday to formally present state grants to the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District and the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Murray Ledger & Times
Justin Riley
MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a man in connection wit…
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers lose control in 2nd quarter, fall on road
SMITHLAND — Murray High seemed to have things going well early in its girls basketball contest Tuesday night at Livingston Central. The Lady Tigers had taken a five-point lead and, with Livingston’s offense struggling, the lead seemed destined to grow. Then, the host Lady Cardinals began finding the range and soon had taken a lead that would grow to as many as seven points in the third quarter, which was too many points to overcome on this night as Livingston, coached by former Lady Tiger standout Lisa Corley (formerly Thurman), broke a four-game losing streak with a 35-30 win.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hutson School of Agriculture hosts 18th annual Soybean Promotion Day
MURRAY – Farmers from around the region gathered once again at Murray State University Tuesday to learn more about their trade during the 18th annual Soybean Promotion Day. The event is hosted every year by Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture and the Kentucky Soybean Board and Association, which is based in Princeton.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers take painful loss at SIU
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The frustration was obvious inside Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm Tuesday night in the minutes after a painful 68-64 loss to Missouri Valley Conference co-leader Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale. “We needed this one man! We needed this one for a lot...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hospitals executives highlight achievements in 2022
MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital hosted its annual City-County Meeting Tuesday. The meeting is an opportunity for hospital executives to share with city and county officials as well as the community at large how the hospital performed over the prior year. COO John Wilson provided an update on MCCH’s...
Murray Ledger & Times
Liles honored for 32 years with Murray Police Department
MURRAY – Before his final Murray City Council meeting as chief of the Murray Police Department, council members, city employees and many others came to wish Jeff Liles a happy retirement. Liles is originally from Florence, Alabama, and came to Murray State University after he was recruited by the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Possible changes at Carson Park
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
KFVS12
Lt. Gov. Coleman visits western Ky., announces $15M in funding for tourism, infrastructure
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in western Kentucky to announce more than $15 million in funding for tourism and infrastructure. Coleman announced $15,095,059 in funding for Calloway, Graves and Marshall Counties. It will be used to improve vocational education, provide clean water, improve roadways and increase tourism funding.
whvoradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
Murray Ledger & Times
MISD reports another ‘threatening statement’
MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Thursday evening the district had once again investigated a threatening statement, this time at Murray Middle School. “The Murray Independent School District is committed to the safety and education of all of our students,” Samons said. “We also want...
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 25, 2023
Joan Cooper, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to George Taylor and Josephine Dunn Taylor. She retired from the Calloway County School System with 35 years of service and was a member of...
wkdzradio.com
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center
PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Property Donated to Calloway County (KY) Fire-Rescue for 13th Station
To fill a service gap in the northeastern part of the county, Calloway County Fire-Rescue is in the process of building its 13th station, murrayledger.com reported. A Calloway County fire official said the station, which is around the 5000 block of Faxon Road about two miles east of KY 1346/Liberty Road, will be called the Center Ridge station and will be equipped with a pumper truck, tanker truck, brush truck and a boat, the report said.
