SMITHLAND — Murray High seemed to have things going well early in its girls basketball contest Tuesday night at Livingston Central. The Lady Tigers had taken a five-point lead and, with Livingston’s offense struggling, the lead seemed destined to grow. Then, the host Lady Cardinals began finding the range and soon had taken a lead that would grow to as many as seven points in the third quarter, which was too many points to overcome on this night as Livingston, coached by former Lady Tiger standout Lisa Corley (formerly Thurman), broke a four-game losing streak with a 35-30 win.

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO