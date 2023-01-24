Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
What do you want to ask Anchorage Assembly and school board candidates?
The Anchorage municipal election is April 4. There are seven Anchorage Assembly seats up for election, and two seats on the Anchorage School Board. We’re in the process of putting together questionnaires for all of the candidates, in collaboration with the Anchorage Daily News. We want to provide a resource for voters, to help people understand where the candidates stand on the biggest issues facing our city. The candidates’ answers to the questions will be posted here, on alaskapublic.org, and on adn.com.
Municipal attorney resigns
Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen will be departing from the Municipality to pursue a new opportunity, the Mayor’s Office said. Christensen has worked in the city’s Law Department for nine years. Her last day will be Feb. 8. “I have valued my time working with Blair, and have...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Mayor Bronson remains mum on accusations of unethical, unlawful actions
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson remained silent Tuesday about a slew of allegations made against his administration. Bronson publicly addressed the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night, the first regular Assembly meeting since numerous allegations of unethical and unlawful actions were made against the mayor in a scathing letter from former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski. Bronson fired Demboski last month.
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Disgraced former Anchorage health director accused of defrauding state militia
The state of Alaska wants more than $60,000 back from Anchorage’s disgraced former health director, saying he fraudulently claimed a higher military rank than he actually had when he joined the Alaska State Defense Force. Former Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace has been charged with one civil count of...
tananachiefs.org
Strong Tribal Testimony at Board of Fish Meeting
Participation was strong at last week’s Arctic Yukon Kuskokwim (AYK) Board of Fish meeting in Anchorage, with 43 participants and 23 testimonies. Twelve Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) villages/tribes were represented, with 8 Emerging Leaders. The most impactful representation came from the youth, however. Olivia Irwin, Chair of the Minto/Nenana...
alaskapublic.org
Economic development officials launch campaign against Anchorage’s ‘talent crisis’
The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation unveiled a new action plan Wednesday to revitalize the economy of Alaska’s biggest city. The corporation hired consultants with TIP Strategies to put it together. They’re calling the campaign Choose Anchorage. The wide-ranging, five-year plan calls on leaders from diverse fields and backgrounds to collaborate on four areas: fostering business vitality, building up the workforce, improving quality of life and investing in critical public infrastructure.
alaskasnewssource.com
Accusations of illegal acts, a fraud charge, more questions from Anchorage Assembly about former health director
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Assembly say a Bronson administration report doesn’t provide enough details about the hiring of former Health Department Director Joe Gerace. “What report? Yeah, that’s what I thought,” Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said Wednesday morning. The Assembly went into...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Health Department Director Joe Gerace accused of civil fraud
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former Health Department Director Joe Gerace has been accused of civil fraud. The complaint alleges that Gerace was paid $94,783.69 over 203 days by the State Active Duty service for a higher rate of compensation than he was entitled to for duty with the Alaska State Defense Force (ASDF).
alaskasnewssource.com
Corps of Engineers take on one of their largest projects yet
FOX 28 Spokane
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Economic outlook “modestly optimistic” for Anchorage in 2023
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board passes plan to make up for snow days
Warmer temperatures create icy conditions in Mat-Su, school district switched to remote learning day. Teachers in the district said transitioning from in-person learning is not ideal, but agree it’s better than alternative problems that stem from missing school completely, something that the Anchorage School District is currently facing. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp
alaskasnewssource.com
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are apologizing to a Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal after she was taken out of her home by troopers. Col. James Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said he has personally apologized to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp after troopers took her in for a mental health evaluation without her consent last Wednesday evening while the incident was livestreamed on her Facebook page.
alaskasnewssource.com
Patients dismayed by upcoming closure of Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The upcoming closure of a senior health care clinic in Anchorage came as a surprise to many of the clinic’s patients, many of whom rely on health care from providers who accept Medicare. Jeanne L., who asked to not have her last name used, heard...
alaskasnewssource.com
White supremacist ‘1488′ prison gang members sentenced to life in prison
alaskapublic.org
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has subjected thousands of Alaskans to ongoing hunger and continues to do so.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena
Department of Health explains cause of delayed SNAP benefits. Assembly holds confidential executive session for Joe Gerace files. Assembly holds confidential executive session for Joe Gerace files. Warmer temperatures create icy conditions in Mat-Su, school district switched to remote learning day. Updated: 14 hours ago. Teachers in the district said...
kinyradio.com
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
