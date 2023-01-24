The Anchorage municipal election is April 4. There are seven Anchorage Assembly seats up for election, and two seats on the Anchorage School Board. We’re in the process of putting together questionnaires for all of the candidates, in collaboration with the Anchorage Daily News. We want to provide a resource for voters, to help people understand where the candidates stand on the biggest issues facing our city. The candidates’ answers to the questions will be posted here, on alaskapublic.org, and on adn.com.

