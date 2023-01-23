Read full article on original website
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Japan, Netherlands to join US in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to...
Mexico confirms US resident was among 4 killed in Zacatecas
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in north-central Mexico on Wednesday confirmed that a U.S. resident was among four people who were killed in the state of Zacatecas around Christmas. The state prosecutors office confirmed the identity of the man as José Melesio Gutiérrez. The man’s employer, the...
Relatives of 737 MAX crash victims seek monitor for Boeing after plea deal
(Reuters) -Relatives of people killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to name an independent corporate monitor to oversee Boeing Co's compliance efforts with a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor last week ordered Boeing to appear in court on Thursday...
Myanmar opium cultivation surging under military rule - UN report
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Opium cultivation in military-ruled Myanmar jumped 33% last year, reversing a six-year downward trend in the strife-torn country, a United Nations report said on Thursday. The growth was "directly connected" to the political and economic turmoil in Myanmar since the military took power in a coup...
Beirut port blast justice postponed as renewed probe is rejected
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday charged the Beirut port blast investigating judge and ordered the release of those detained in connection with the explosion, after rejecting the judge's surprise resumption of the probe. The moves by Ghassan Oweidat signal escalating opposition by Lebanon's ruling establishment to...
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday due to a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,931.37 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), after having slipped to as much as $1,918.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
Palestinian gunman kills 7 near Jerusalem synagogue
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before police shot and killed him, officials said. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis in years and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed.
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?
CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd’s (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China. At noon on 27 January...
Thai Wacoal Says Adopted Resolution To Authorized Co To Grant Loan Facility
* ADOPTED RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZED CO TO GRANT LOAN FACILITY TO ERAWAN TEXTILE CO., LTD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 50 MILLION BAHT
Australia and Germany to invest $90 million for joint hydrogen supply chain projects
(Reuters) - Australia and Germany have earmarked A$50 million ($35.5 million) and 50 million euros ($54.4 million), respectively, towards a joint initiative to establish a green hydrogen supply chain, Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said on Friday. The two countries, which signed a bilateral alliance on...
EV maker Lucid surges on report Saudi PIF to buy remaining stake
(Reuters) -Lucid Group's shares pared gains after doubling on Friday on market speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is working on plans to buy out the rest of the electric vehicle maker. The speculation came as a result of an "uncooked" alert from deals website Betaville. The website uses...
Oil prices settle lower on stronger supply outlook
(Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at...
Ukraine's trade deficit seen widening due to air strikes, harvest - central bank
KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The central bank expects Ukraine's trade deficit to widen considerably this year due to a smaller projected grain harvest and Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Deputy Central Bank Governor Serhiy Nikolaichuk told reporters on Thursday.
Euronext wheat eases after rally but still posts weekly gain
PARIS (Reuters) - Euronext wheat eased on Friday after a three-day rally but still posted its first weekly gain in a month as traders set competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies against risks from the ongoing war in Ukraine. March wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled 1% lower at 286 euros...
