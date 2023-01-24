Read full article on original website
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Monterey Park mass shooting breaks promise of Lunar New Year for Asian Americans
Lunar New Year brings the promise of prosperity, friendship and happiness. But as thousands of Asian Americans celebrated, a gunman broke the promise.
California dance hall shooting death toll rises as authorities identify victims
Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles county coroner's office on Monday began identifying the 11 people killed in the Lunar New Year massacre inside a popular dance parlor in Monterey Park, California.
SFGate
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
The Half Moon Bay massacre was an apparent workplace violence case. The suspect had been accused of violence against a coworker in 2013, court records show
The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a California mushroom farm he worked at and three others at another nearby site Monday had been accused of trying to suffocate and threatening to kill a former coworker at another job nearly a decade ago.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Walmart Mass Shooting as Three People Gunned Down in Illinois Parking Lot
All three victims have been taken to hospitals following the shooting, one in a critical condition.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?
A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.
A Black Teacher Died After Being Tased 4 Times. Ex-Cops Say It Didn’t Need to Happen.
When an LAPD cop tased Keenan Anderson, the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder and a high school English teacher, four times as other officers restrained him, they had other options and could have used less force, several experts told VICE News. “I’ve handled hundreds of these cases in...
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint
OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
Will Store Clerk Who Killed Armed Robber Be Protected By Louisiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law?
A Louisiana store clerk who killed an armed robber was charged with manslaughter despite state law allowing deadly force in self-defense. The post Will Store Clerk Who Killed Armed Robber Be Protected By Louisiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law? appeared first on NewsOne.
Her alleged attacker is a suspected serial killer. She forgives him but not the police
Her body is riddled with bullet hole scars and specks of shrapnel. Just beneath the skin on her waist and chest are two lumps of leftover ammunition. Yet Natasha LaTour is still alive -- believed to be the lone survivor of a suspected serial killer.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher slamming student to the ground in class, district says
RICHMOND, Calif., - The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said. The district said the substitute...
Man Sentenced with Brother After Hate Crime Attack on Black Shopper, Told Deputies ‘If We Don’t Do Anything About Them, They Will Take Over the World’
Two white brothers in Florida were sentenced Wednesday on a hate crimes case for attacking a Black shopper at a Family Dollar. Roy Lashley, 56, and Robert Lashley, 52, repeatedly called the victim the n-word, said federal prosecutors for the Middle District of Florida. “If we don’t do anything about...
These haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America
Chilling photos depict the history of capital punishment in America, from public hangings to firing squads to lethal injection.
New Details Surface on The Monterey Park Shooter, Huu Can Tran
Fort Worth police release video showing officer-involved shooting in South Hills
Fort Worth police are releasing doorbell and body cam video showing the moments when a man opened fire on police who wounded him by return fire last week. In releasing the video, Assistant Police Chief Robert Alldredge
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking
SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them. She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
