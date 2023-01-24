A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO