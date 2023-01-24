ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

SFGate

Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?

A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint

OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
OAKLAND, CA
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced with Brother After Hate Crime Attack on Black Shopper, Told Deputies ‘If We Don’t Do Anything About Them, They Will Take Over the World’

Two white brothers in Florida were sentenced Wednesday on a hate crimes case for attacking a Black shopper at a Family Dollar. Roy Lashley, 56, and Robert Lashley, 52, repeatedly called the victim the n-word, said federal prosecutors for the Middle District of Florida. “If we don’t do anything about...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS San Francisco

Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking

SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them.  She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

